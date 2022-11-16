Dan Campbell Sets Exciting New Timetable for Jameson Williams’ Return

The Detroit Lions are trying to get healthier as they push through the 2022 season, and in many ways, that’s going to be the case in the weeks ahead.

Already, the team has been boosted by several big injury returns, and another player could be ready to join them in the form of wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams has been recovering nicely from his ACL surgery, and continues to push toward a return to the field.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, November 16, head coach Dan Campbell talked about Williams’ timetable. It’s clear things are getting a bit better on that front for the Lions.

As Campbell explained, Williams could be coming back to the team after Thanksgiving. The clock for his return figures to start after the holiday, which could point to a return in early December.

Coach Campbell on Jameson Williams. pic.twitter.com/K1s5xTh2Po — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2022

“He’s progressing. There’s no setbacks. I would say probably after Thanksgiving some time. I think that’s tentatively what we’re looking at, I don’t know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be next week, it’s just we’re not doing a ton. But he’s close. Certainly it won’t be this week, and I don’t see him playing for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see where it goes,” Campbell said to the media.

Williams being back in early December would be very exciting for the Lions. The team has waited all season to get the explosive wideout back, and there’s a good reason Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Though he hasn’t gotten a chance to show off these goods just yet, it’s a safe bet that Williams will be on the right track toward getting this done when he does return to the field soon.

Lions Getting Healthier at Wide Receiver

Williams isn’t the only wideout that the Lions could soon work back into the mix. As Campbell confirmed on Wednesday, the team is also starting the clock on wideout DJ Chark.

Chark has been out resting an ankle injury on injured reserve since late October, and the fact that he is pushing back to the mix now is notable for the Lions. Detroit has suffered from a lack of big down field plays in recent weeks, and Chark has been a disappointment overall for the team.

In addition to Chark, the Lions are likely to see Josh Reynolds bounce back from injury in the coming weeks, even if he does not return in Week 11. Amon-Ra St. Brown looked to be back to his old self putting up 119 yards in Week 10, and showcasing some of the speed and agility that makes him hard to contend with.

If the Lions get all of these wideouts back in addition to Williams and can keep their health, there’s a chance the team can be very dangerous down the stretch of the 2022 season. Offensively, the Lions were already putting numbers up without this full complement.

Williams Could Change Dynamic for Lions

In terms of what a healthy Williams will bring to the mix for Detroit, it’s not a stretch to say that he could change the game for the Lions’ offense.

In college, Williams was a bonafide deep threat for Alabama, and multiple times, he took the top off of a defense when he was streaking down the field. If it’s one thing the Lions have lacked this season, it’s been the deep pass to a wideout.

Williams’ Crimson Tide stats and highlights show what a game-changing threat he could be for Detroit. In 2021, he piled up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football.

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Just the presence of Williams could force defenses to react, opening lanes up for other players. It’s been a while since the Lions had a player who could command so much attention like Williams seems to be able to.

With this new timetable, folks have reason to be excited about Williams finally making his Lions debut soon.