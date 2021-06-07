Dan Campbell ‘Wowed’ by Jared Goff’s Arm During Lions Camp

The Detroit Lions have a quarterback with a lot to prove in Jared Goff, but it seems that he is already taking the right steps to getting that done.

Goff has come to camp fired up and on a mission, and it’s shown in his preparation as well as his execution on the field during drills. The work that Goff is doing has even begun to catch the attention of Dan Campbell, who’s been an interested observer during practices recently.

This week, as the Lions were finishing up their second week of OTA work, Campbell was asked again about Goff, and provided a good answer about how the quarterback is performing. As he said, Goff has delivered some major wow throws for the Lions this week that have gotten the staff’s attention.

Campbell’s been impressed with Jared Goff in OTAs so far: “He made about five throws (yesterday) that were just, wow.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 3, 2021

If there’s been a knock on Goff, it’s been his consistency in terms of throwing a consistent ball, but this would be big news if the arm strength were to be there for him at this point heading toward next season. Goff stumbled down the stretch last year thanks to a thumb injury, but it looks to be on the best possible trajectory heading into a new season.

Campbell Raved About Goff’s Leadership

The uncertainty on Goff has a lot of steps toward dissipating in recent days, especially considering the fact that Goff has come to Detroit and uprooted the life he knew in a big way in order to get it done seamlessly. So far, so good for the quarterback, who is drawing some good reviews for his on-field work thus far.

One person singing Goff’s praises was head coach Dan Campbell, who has apparently liked what he has seen from his new signal caller. Not only has Goff impressed on the field, but he has done the little things well and is showing some major leadership

Dan Campbell said "it's been big" to have Jared Goff leading OTAs, working and running the Lions system. pic.twitter.com/VKdU33tulo — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 28, 2021

Campbell explained to the media:

“It’s been big. Any time you can get your quarterback here around all your guys and let him work the system, not only get used to the system himself but then how he is going to run the system and for those players around him to get used to it is huge. I’ll tell you this, he throws a pretty ball. I like his mannerisms. I like his command in the huddle and I would say he’s progressing right where you want him to progress at this point. Watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it, it’s baby steps right now and there again, it’s good to have him here.”

Detroit’s attendance during the OTA session has been wonderful with around 80 players making the trip, which is something that Campbell has lauded. Arguably the most important of all those players is Goff, seeing as he is a quarterback taking over a new team and a new offense. As Campbell says, getting him into that mix early on could prove to be huge for the Lions.

Goff Praised as ‘Hungry’ by T.J. Hockenson

The Lions might be easing Goff into the mix, but the quarterback could be more than ready for 2021 to get underway already. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has seen Goff up close and personal this offseason given the duo has been putting in lots of work, and as he said, he believes Goff to be very hungry coming to his new city and team.

TE T.J. Hockenson praising Jared Goff right now: “He’s hungry… we’re all excited to have him here.” — Tori Petry (@sportstori) May 27, 2021

That hunger could drive Goff to have his best season in a while, and while many have been keen to slam Detroit’s move to add the quarterback, it’s clear he has been taking notes and identifying the haters to use as his own personal motivational tool.

A hungry Goff throwing with a live arm would go a long way toward perhaps helping the Lions re-establish themselves this coming season at a key spot on the roster

