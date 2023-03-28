Dan Campbell Gives Lions QB Jared Goff Another Big Vote of Confidence

The Detroit Lions have had a question lingering seemingly all offseason about the future of Jared Goff, but once again, the question has apparently been answered.

Yes, the Lions believe in Goff. Yes, they think they can win with him. As a result, yes, he is the team’s quarterback for 2023.

In case anybody needed any further clarification on those matters, they were provided by head coach Dan Campbell when speaking with NFL Network as well as Tom Pelissero on Monday, March 27.

As Pelissero tweeted after speaking to Campbell, the coach gave Goff yet another important offseason vote of confidence.

“Love Goff. Goff’s our guy, man. I think he’s proven over the last two years that, man, he’s made for us. … When you’ve got a quarterback, you hold onto those guys, man,” Campbell said as shown in Pelissero’s tweet.

Once again, it’s another solid statement about Goff from the team’s brass. At this point of the offseason, that means the team is likely to be sticking with him for 2023.

Last week, the Lions re-signed Nate Sudfeld to be Goff’s backup. The addition of the veteran doesn’t mean the team couldn’t select a quarterback in the draft, but it does lessen the burden on them theoretically making the spot a major emphasis even in the draft.

Detroit could certainly draft a developmental player, but it doesn’t seem as if they will be shelling out assets for a major trade to supplant Goff. Campbell’s words only seem to make this feel more likely.

Lamar Jackson on Trading Block for Lions

Why have questions about Goff’s future come up again this week? Due to Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson being on the trading block.

Jackson revealed with a tweet on Monday, March 27 that he had requested a trade from the Ravens in early March. Ever since that has played out, there has not been a deal worked out for his services, and the situation remains unresolved.

That led Jackson to speak out on Twitter, and explain his side of the story. The relationship between him and the Ravens seems over as a result.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll see me again,” Jackson tweeted.

With Jackson on the block, many Lions fans and even some in the media have been trying to concoct a narrative that the team needs to strike a trade for the quarterback in order to improve their offense and give them an elite player at the position for the future.

The dynamic of an exciting player like Jackson being on the market while the Lions have the stable yet more boring Goff has created a situation in which many are desperate to see a move made. Hearing the Lions speak, it’s not likely the team is going to be making a move on this front.

Jared Goff’s Stability Helps Lions

No matter who is on the market, the Lions have no trouble keeping Goff on the roster as Campbell explained. Why? He played fantastically during the 2022 season, and showed he has the chops to lead the team.

Last year, Goff put up a very solid 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff threw for 4,438 yards with a decent 99.3 QBR. He was a quality game manager for the Lions, and avoided the big mistakes for the most part. Additionally, Goff looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Brad Holmes spoke after the offseason ended, and admitted Goff has proven himself as the team’s quarterback.

Nothing Goff did in 2022 helped to make it obvious that he should lose the job in the future. For that reason, It’s not likely to anticipate the team makes a dramatic move with the quarterback. That’s especially true given the words of Campbell this week on the matter.