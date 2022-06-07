Dan Campbell Identifies Jared Goff’s Top Offseason Improvements so Far

The 2022 season is an important one for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions, and the good news is the quarterback seems to be rising to the occasion so far through the offseason workout program.

Already, Goff has been on the field and doing a good job with his teammates and his coaches. He’s drawing some important praise from Dan Campbell as the team’s offseason program continues on and pushes toward a break ahead of training camp this year.

According to Campbell who spoke with the media before practice on Tuesday, June 7, Goff hasn’t shown any red flags so far and is throwing the ball well and accurately on the field in the offense.

“Dan Campbell on Jared Goff’s showing so far: “No red flags with him. He looks good out there. … He’s commanding the huddle. He’s throwing the ball well – that’s one of his strengths, he’s a pretty accurate passer. Up to this point, he’s having a good spring,” Burke tweeted after listening to Campbell.

A good spring is great news for Goff and the Lions as he sets his sights toward the 2022 year. It’s a season that is vital for Goff and the Lions together given the crossroads the duo will face come 2023.

Perhaps even better, though, are the specific gains the quarterback could be making with the staff.

Campbell: Goff Improving Fundamentals for 2022

Specifically, what has Goff done well already? As the Lions transition to a new year, the team has worked with the quarterback on his fundamentals and the response has been great for the quarterback as well as the team he is set to lead during the coming season.

Campbell on Jared Goff: "I feel like his feet and his procedure is quicker than it was. Ben (Johnson) and Bru (Mark Brunell) are doing a good job of pushing him and pushing his fundamentals" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 7, 2022

“Campbell on Jared Goff: “I feel like his feet and his procedure is quicker than it was. Ben (Johnson) and Bru (Mark Brunell) are doing a good job of pushing him and pushing his fundamentals,” Campbell said via Birkett’s tweet.

If there’s been a complaint about Goff during his time in the league, it’s been some of his mechanics and fundamentals. At times, Goff has been seen as inconsistent with these things. To hear that Goff has been working with his coaches and has shown improvement is a big plus for the team.

Goff’s 2021 Success Leads Toward Optimism

Statistically and otherwise, Goff could be in a great position to succeed. Regardless of any narratives about him, Detroit has a quarterback they can seemingly count on for the future in Goff under center. In spite of all the early struggles and injury trouble late in the year, Goff found a way to finish the 2021 season strong on the field. Since Thanksgiving, Goff was on relative fire as statistics go at quarterback. He threw 11 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while going off for 1,136 passing yards. Goff has also claimed elusive awards for a Lions quarterback such as NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well as FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

Perhaps the game that showed Lions fans the most was his impressive 3 touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15:

Goff has a confident background to build upon from the past, and seems to be moving things in the right direction this year as practice gets going. That is phenomenal news for Goff and the Lions.

