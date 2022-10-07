Dan Campbell Makes Prediction for ‘Unbelievable’ Jerry Jacobs’ Return

The Detroit Lions are trying to get healthier for a second-half push, and one player that is likely to come back sooner rather than later is cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Last season, Jacobs was stalled by an untimely ACL injury, but he’s scrapped hard to get back into the fold, and that leaves his coach downright excited for what he can do the rest of this season.

Speaking to the media on Friday, October 7, Campbell shared the love regarding what Jacobs has been able to do in his recovery, and predicted he will look better than ever as a result.

“I see him coming back better than ever.” Dan Campbell on @_luhjerry return to practice pic.twitter.com/WpQxH8XcWn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 7, 2022

“Jerry’s been unbelievable man. The amount of work he’s put in. He’s a guy that since the time he had the injury and began his rehab, we’ve had to push him away at times to give him a break. He has been relentless in his process to get better. He’s been all-in, he’s done everything we’ve asked. So I see him coming back better than ever. Stronger than ever,” he said.

Campbell cautioned that Jacobs is going to need time to come up to speed condition-wise, but once he does, all systems will be go.

“He’s going to have to get his legs under him. He just started practice this week, so he’s good. Once he gets the flow of football again, it’ll take a little bit, but he’s been outstanding, he really has,” Campbell said.

Last season, Jacobs was solid for the team. As a rookie undrafted free agent, he put up 34 combined tackles and never looked out of place on the NFL field. If he’s able to be better than that as Campbell predicts, it could be a major bonus for a Detroit defense that needs him badly.

Jacobs Celebrated His Return to Practice

Always one to have a take, Jacobs hopped on Twitter this week to share his excitement with being able to get back on the field.

After he was able to resume practice, Jacobs took some time to offer thanks to the lord for what he’s been able to do in rehab and his ability to come back on the field in a big way.

✅GOD DID!!!!!! — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) October 4, 2022

“GOD DID!!!!!!,” Jacobs tweeted with a check mark emoji.

It’s a big time blessing for Jacobs to be back on the field, and it could be an even bigger blessing if he’s able to become a star after last season’s setback. Nobody would bet against that playing out given his positive mindset.

Lions Got Good Injury News on Jacobs, Others

This week, the good news was revealed that the Lions were going to get Jacobs back soon. The team also is seeing the happy return of some other players to the lineup starting soon, and two of those three are on the defensive side.

Campbell admitted that cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive lineman Josh Paschal are beginning to work back into the mix. In addition to them, fullback Jason Cabinda could be on his way to a return, too.

Cabinda also realtively close — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 3, 2022

“Dan Campbell said the Lions could return Josh Paschal to practice Wednesday, along with Jerry Jacobs. (Jason) Cabinda also relatively close,” Birkett tweeted.

Detroit may have to wait until after the bye week for better updates on other players such as Romeo Okwara, Jameson Williams and company, but at the very least, this is great news for a trio of players who can help provide a boost to the team’s overall depth.

When all is said and done, Jacobs might make the biggest impact out of all those players. Campbell sees him as ready to step in and look even better than he looked last season.

