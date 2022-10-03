‘Meter’s Not Moving:’ Dan Campbell Upset With Injured Lion’s Progress

While the Detroit Lions have endured plenty of injuries so far this season, there might be none as frustrating to Dan Campbell and the team brass than that of Levi Onwuzurike.

In parts of his rookie year, Onwuzurike was held off the field with injury. When he returned, it took time for him to pick up the game. Then, back injuries crept back in early in the 2022 season.

With Onwuzurike on the injured list, it doesn’t seem as if there is an end in sight, and Dan Campbell confirmed as much to the media on Monday, October 3. When speaking, Campbell was asked about Onwuzurike’s status, and after pausing, he offered a telling response.

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted, Campbell says “the meter isn’t moving” with regards to his injured lineman.

“On Levi Onwuzurike, Dan Campbell said “that meter’s not moving.” Disappointing Lions getting nothing out of last year’s second-round pick,” Birkett tweeted.

The full quote from the press conference was very telling related to what Onwuzurike could be facing.

“It’s not moving. The meter’s not moving. So there again, we’ll just kind of see where he goes,” Campbell said matter-of-factly in the presser.

Hearing this, it isn’t hard to be pessimistic about Onwuzurike. The lineman had trouble dating from his time in college with regards to injury, and looks to have picked that trait up again in the pros.

Hopefully, the meter starts to move for Onwuzurike. If not, it will be another lost season of development for Detroit’s young lineman.

Lions Get Better News on Other Injured Players

While the news is terrible for Onwuzurike, it’s not all bad for the Lions, of course. The team also is seeing the happy return of some players to the lineup starting soon, and two of those three are on the defensive side.

Campbell admitted that cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive lineman Josh Paschal are beginning to work back into the mix. In addition to them, fullback Jason Cabinda could be on his way to a return, too.

“Dan Campbell said the Lions could return Josh Paschal to practice Wednesday, along with Jerry Jacobs. (Jason) Cabinda also relatively close,” Birkett tweeted.

Detroit may have to wait until after the bye week for better updates on other players such as Romeo Okwara, Jameson Williams and copany, but at the very least, this is great news for a trio of players who can help provide a boost to the team’s overall depth.

Onwuzurike’s Setbacks Frustrating for Lions

Coming into the season, the hope was that Onwuzurike could play a major role for Detroit’s defensive line, and the expectation was that Onwuzurike would play a key depth role.

Many thought that based on what he showed late last year, Onwuzurike had a chance of breaking out. Unfortunately for the Lions, that will struggle to take place given the fact that he will now be off the field for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Last year, Onwuzurike started the season dinged up and didn’t make much of an impact until the end of the year. The hope was he could step up quicker this year, but it didn’t happen. Now, the concern will be his long-term ability to make an impact at all.

The hope is Onwuzurike heals up in time to make an impact at some point this season, but with this press conference in mind, it’s clear that hope is quickly fading.

