Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Strong Message to Fan Base

NFL insiders and pundits have placed a tremendous amount of hype on the Detroit Lions this offseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has previously warned his team not to get too caught up in the noise.

However, on August 5, Campbell took a different approach when discussing the hype from the team’s fan base.

Instead of ignoring it, he’s embracing it. Campbell shared with reporters that he even finds it inspiring.

“Nah, I don’t feel weight, I feel wind underneath my freakin’ wings, man.” Campbell told reporters on August 5. “That’s what I feel. Truthfully.

“Absolutely, I love this, man. This is outstanding. I love our fans. I love that, man, they feel it like we feel it. No, this is not a burden, this is not pressure, this is not weight. This is, man. This gives me inspiration is what it does for me and our guys.”

Lions Sell Out Season Tickets at Ford Field

Lions fans showed their excitement about this upcoming season by buying season tickets at a record pace. In fact, the team doesn’t have any left.

The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi reported on August 3 that the Lions have sold out their season tickets for the first time in the history of Ford Field. The stadium opened in downtown Detroit in 2002.

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special,” Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement, via The Detroit News. “The Lions have always enjoyed a loyal and multi-generational fan base that has been the bedrock of our fan base. We can’t wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season.”

With season tickets sold out, the Lions started a waitlist for fans who would like to buy season tickets for 2024. The team is still selling single game tickets but in limited capacity.

With that kind of support expected at home games, it’s easy to see why Campbell called the team’s fan base inspiring.

Lions Players React to Team Selling Out Season Tickets

Lions safety Kerby Joseph and wide receiver Kalif Raymond were impressed when reporters told them about the team selling out their season tickets.

Joseph had a particularly excited, genuine reaction while thanking the fan base.

“Y’all come out there, man. We out here. Detroit Lions, every Sunday, Thursday, Monday. We out there, man. Come watch us. We appreciate the fans,” Joseph said on August 3. “One pride, one love, can’t wait to see y’all.”

Raymond said, “Oh wow” when he first heard the news of the sold out season tickets at Ford Field. Then he couldn’t help but become reflective of how far the team has come since going 3-13-1 in 2021.

“We always say, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done in years past, but I remember walking off the field last year, first time with a winning season,” Raymond said. “Compared to what we did in 2021, it was one of the happiest moments I had, man. It felt really cool.

“Just excited to embark on this new journey going forward, man because it’s all about now.”