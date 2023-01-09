Dan Campbell Blasts Into Offseason With Big Message: ‘Just the Beginning’

The Detroit Lions finished the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 with an impassioned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field, and afterward, there was plenty of talk about the future.

Detroit’s win pushed the team into a hopeful offseason, and fills the team with plenty of momentum in 2023. There’s been a lot of talk about culture changes, and the next step for the Lions according to their coach is making Detroit feared destination for the opposition.

Speaking to the team in the locker room after the win, Campbell discussed how proud he was of the Lions, and praised the team for refusing to let outside noise regarding the failed push to the postseason distract them.

We didn't doubt it at all pic.twitter.com/5HOArqwOfm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

“To do what you guys did shows the character of this team. It shows what you’re about. We didn’t doubt it at all. You guys didn’t doubt it. Schedule makers, the whole deal. Seattle. You didn’t even bat an eye. You came out there and earned respect. I couldn’t be more proud,” Campbell told the team.

Campbell went on to make a prediction. As he told the team, he believes this season was just the start, and he wants to see it get to the point where everything goes through Detroit in the future.

“This is a special group. And by the way, this is just the beginning. Now, the idea will be down the road that all roads go through Detroit. That’s the way we got to think man. That’s the way we got to think,” Campbell told the team. “When you can win on the road like we just did to a team that is doing everything they can to get in, it speaks volumes about who you are. What we’re capable of. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Lions have a lot of help to gather this offseason, especially on defense. If they can get that help, they will be in better shape to turn things around and make Detroit the feared destination that Campbell talks about.

Regardless, the way the team finished the year at 9-8 sends the message that they could be pushing toward a much brighter future.

Campbell: Lions Valued Gaining Respect in Finale

Before the game kicked off, the Lions had been eliminated from the playoff conversation by virtue of Seattle’s victory over Los Angeles. While many teams might have been discouraged by such a scenario, that didn’t apply to Detroit.

As Campbell explained after the game, the team was not fazed by what was going on around them. They were locked in on the singular focus of coming to Lambeau Field to eliminate Green Bay as well as earning their own respect.

"We knew what the objective was." pic.twitter.com/SEm5aN1SYT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

“We knew what we were coming in here for, and it was to gain some respect and show what we’re capable of no matter what happened. The only way to do that is to win. Our guys were locked in and they were unaffected by that,” Campbell said to the media after the game.

Such a victory shows great character, and displays the hope for the future that the Lions have with not only their roster, but Campbell calling the shots as the team’s head coach.

Campbell Sees Lions’ Foundation Strong

A big way the Lions will be able to take such next steps is to continue to have great players. As Campbell would tell the media afterward, he sees the Lions as covered in that area, as well.

Following the win, Campbell lauded the way the Lions have been built, and what they are building toward. Their foundation is something that impresses Campbell in a big way.

"I love the foundation of this team." pic.twitter.com/5mmDcvZnE5 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

“I love the foundation of this team. I love the core of this team. That’s the youth and that’s the veterans that we have. The guys that we have re-signed here. The guys that we plan on re-signing. The guys that are here are people that fit us,” he told the media.

It’s clear that Campbell thinks the Lions are heading in the right direction, and are a team that could take the next step very soon.