Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Message on Vikings QB Situation

There are quarterback carousels and then there’s the quarterback merry-go-around the Minnesota Vikings have been on during the 2023 season.

Four different signal callers have started at least two games for the Vikings this season. In five of the past nine games, the Vikings have switched quarterbacks at some point during the game.

With that amount of change behind center, the Detroit Lions have a unique preparation problem for Week 18. Not only do the Lions not know which quarterback will start, there’s probably a 50/50 chance he won’t finish the game.

In light of that unusual challenge, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed how his coaching staff and team are approaching the Week 18 matchup against Minnesota.

“You prepare for all three of them,” Campbell told reporters on January 3. ” There’s enough things out there conceptually that they like anyway that I don’t think are going to go away. Other than that, you’re trying to prepare for all of them.

“It’s all good. That’s apart of our job.”

In Week 17, the Vikings started 25-year-old Jaren Hall behind center. But after a first-half interception and fumble, veteran signal caller Nick Mullens replaced Hall at halftime.

The Lions faced Mullens during Week 16.

Outside of Kirk Cousins, though, veteran Joshua Dobbs leads the Vikings with four starts behind center.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Explains Preparation for Vikings QBs

It very likely would be much more difficult for the Lions to prepare for Minnesota’s three quarterbacks if it was September. But by Week 18, there aren’t many secrets left in the NFL.

Campbell implied the Lions will use Minnesota’s entire season on offense to prepare for what the Vikings could do on January 7.

“We got to play against Mullins the first time. We have an idea kind of how it goes,” Campbell told reporters. “We saw some of Hall, there’s not a lot of evidence out there other than last week. He played a little at Green Bay after Cousins had been hurt.

“Then there’s a lot of tape on Dobbs. I think you kind of mesh it all together.”

Mullens completed 22 of 36 passes for 411 yards with 2 touchdowns against the Lions on December 24. But he also tossed 4 interceptions and fumbled twice.

Mullens had 2 interceptions in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals as well. That poor ball security led to the Vikings turning back to Hall for Week 17. Hall, though, fared no better, as the Vikings fell out of playoff positioning with a 33-10 loss.

Dobbs, Mullens and Hall have combined to throw 12 interceptions in 12 games this season. That fact and Detroit’s 4-interception performance in Week 16 likely has the Lions defense chomping at the bit to face whomever is behind center for the Vikings on January 7.

Lions Looking to Contain Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 18

Unsurprisingly, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson presents a much bigger issue than any of the quarterbacks who might play for the Vikings in Week 18.

Even with Mullens’ 4 interceptions, Jefferson had 6 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Lions on December 24. The Lions also allowed Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb to have 13 catches, 227 yards and a touchdown in Week 17.

Campbell laid out what needs to improve for the Lions defensively for the team to do a better job holding down the opposition’s top receiver.

“When we do double, how are we going to double, but also when it comes time, we have to challenge a little bit better at the line of scrimmage on some things,” Campbell told reporters. “We’ve gotta try to make some contact on a few things a little bit better.

“Those couple things I think we can be better at on our own end.”

Campbell added, though, that Jefferson is likely to still have an impact on the game.

“Look, he’s a heck of a player, and he’s going to make some plays. That’s the nature when you play somebody of his caliber. But I know we can be better.”