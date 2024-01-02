Lions’ Dan Campbell Fires Warning to NFL Following Controversial Cowboys Loss

The loss the Detroit Lions suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 could be remembered as one of the most controversial of the 2023 season. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he and his team are moving on from it.

Campbell was visibly irate on the sidelines after a disputed penalty wiped out Detroit’s go-ahead 2-point conversion and still upset during his postgame press conference. But he was far less emotional while speaking to reporters on January 1.

With his new composure, Campbell shared how the Lions coaching staff and players will approach the rest of the season after the 20-19 Week 17 loss.

“I’ve got controlled fury, and I’m ready to go. I’m absolutely ready to go. I don’t go the other way. The team won’t either,” Campbell told the media. “We’re on a mission. We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, and wallow in everything. We had plays to make, we didn’t make them. It’s a tight game, a good opponent, a playoff-type atmosphere, and you’ve got to make that one extra play that we didn’t.

“We will use this as fuel. I’ve got pure octane right now. I woke up, I’m ready. So we’re moving forward.”