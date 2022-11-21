Dan Campbell Gives Most Passionate Speech Yet After Lions Win [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions scored a huge win over the New York Giants in Week 11, and the way they were able to get it done for their third straight triumph was downright inspiring.

Most of the day, the game was not close as the Lions drilled the Giants into submission. It was the kind of game that gives a glimpse into what head coach Dan Campbell is trying to build in the Motor City, so it was no surprise to see Campbell downright fired up in the aftermath of the game.

Campbell gave one of his patented postgame speeches in the locker room after the game, and as expected, this one brought the house down given where the Lions have been and where they’re at. As he said passionately, the win is a direct result of all the hard work the team is putting in.

“That doesn’t happen by accident. Everything we talked about. We stayed the course which you guys have done. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football man,” Campbell roared. “Defense, you came to life. We got the takeaways. Offense, we dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three. We go for four against a really good opponent. That’s outstanding gentlemen. You earned it man.”

The tests get tougher for the Lions, but arguably, the game in New York was to this point one of the bigger tests on the schedule on the road. The Lions passed it with flying colors, which offers some major hope for the present and the future.

Campbell seems to know that, and his excitement was very palpable in a rowdy locker room after the game.

Lions Players Celebrate Third Straight Win

After the game, the locker room wasn’t the only place that was in a celebratory mood. On the field, numerous Lions players were captured celebrating with the fans in New York who made the trip, and the common theme was three wins in a row.

Lions backup safety C.J. Moore was very happy about three straight wins, and was pointing out to fans that Detroit was on a major winning tear:

From Moore to rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who enjoyed a huge day himself, the theme of three was well represented.

Finally, defensive back Jerry Jacobs, who’s been impressive since returning. As he said, his first trip to New York ended in a win, which made for a special day.

It’s clear the players were very happy after the big win and were more than ready to celebrate for the team on the field and in the locker room.

Jared Goff: Lions Playing Complementary Football

So what was the reason the Lions were able to celebrate again? According to quarterback Jared Goff, the team is finally playing some long-awaited complementary football in between the lines.

At times this year, the offense and defense have not been on the same page. That’s changed for the better amid the team’s three game winning streak, and it’s something that Goff is very aware is meaning a great deal to the team.

“It’s points off turnovers and it’s complementary football. In order to play complementary football, you have to have something go your way either way. We’ve been doing that these last few weeks. Defense has created turnovers, I think it was 3-0 today. Typically, that’s going to win you the game by a good margin and (Sunday) it did.”

As Goff said, the defensive performance has been inspiring to the offense, who has new reason to get fired up and excited on the field

“Seeing the way they’re playing, the confidence they’re playing with, it fuels us and allows us to play that complementary football we’ve been preaching,” he admitted.

As Goff and Campbell seem to know, the Lions are suddenly confident and in great shape to make a run. The biggest reason has to do with not only the team’s belief, but their ability to execute on both sides of the ball with balance.