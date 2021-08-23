Dan Campbell Offers Revealing Quote About Breshad Perriman

The Detroit Lions made the move to add Breshad Perriman this past offseason, and it was an intriguing move given the team’s need for consistent playmaking at the wideout spot.

Thus far, though, Perriman has been quiet at camp and during the preseason, slowed by a bit of a hip injury. That’s left him in a potentially precarious spot in terms of his own future with the team, even in spite of the fact that the Lions prioritized him in March with a contract.

Speaking before practice on Monday, August 23, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Perriman as it relates to what he’s done with the team so far. As he explained, he doesn’t have a good idea yet of what Perriman has given his roster, partially because he hasn’t been on the field a lot early on.

“I think it’s hard to say right now. There just hasn’t been enough out there,” Campbell told the media. “He had the hip injury, he comes back and he was solid the other night for the plays that he had but he had an OPI, which he knows better than, he doesn’t need to do that. His speed and the route is enough to where he’d win on that. So, I think he’ll be better coming off this hip, he kind of got a game under him, but I think that room right now is still up for grabs. I think there’s a heavy competition going on in that room right now.”

Could all of that stiff that competition spell doom for a player like Perriman in the end? Perhaps, especially if he is beaten out by a young player who has drive and has consistently made plays like Tom Kennedy, or someone who has been a revelation in practice thus far like Kalif Raymond.

So far, Perriman’s issues seem to be the same as they were in plenty of other NFL stops. Namely, he can’t stay healthy. That’s led to him having a relatively pedestrian career relative to his status as a former first-round pick. Pro Football Focus rated Perriman a 63.6 overall for his work in 2020, which is a pretty low mark for a player who has plenty of talents.

Would the Lions keep Perriman simply because they signed him and owe him $2 million guaranteed for 2021? Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett wondered about that angle and contended it could happen, but argued that could be seen as a sunk cost for the team if Perriman doesn’t impress enough to crack the roster.

Either way, with these quotes in mind, it figures to be an interesting few weeks for Perriman and several other veterans in the same position.

Dan Campbell: Lions Getting to Trust Tom Kennedy

On the other side of the coin is Kennedy, an underrated talent who has floated around the Detroit roster and practice squad for the past few years but continues to make play after play in his case to be included on the team. Kennedy went for 4 receptions and 61 yards, just a week after grabbing 4 receptions for 46 yards. When Campbell spoke about him during the same press conference, the change in tone was interesting to say the least.

“I like Tom. We’ll see where this goes, he’s still competing, but what you see is what it is. He just makes plays. I’m going to beat this into the ground, but we’re getting to the point now where you want to find guys you can trust. Ultimately, from where I sit and my coordinators and coaches, you want guys you can trust and we trust Tom Kennedy right now,” Campbell told the media. “He is another guy who does what he is supposed to do when he is supposed to do it. He can play all three spots and he make plays. When we need a play he makes plays and he’s just shown up and once again, it’s hard to ignore it. It just is.”

Kennedy has put in the hours so far and has routinely been a hard worker for the Lions. To say he has worked to the point where he is on the cusp of making the roster would probably be an understatement. Potentially, Kennedy could be a reason a veteran wideout doesn’t make the cut.

Multiple Lions Wideouts Having Solid Training Camp

So far, while the names might be light on recognition in the minds of many, there has been plenty of intriguing plays to go around at training camp. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been just one of many wideouts impressing the Lions during this period. The Lions saw Tyrell Williams get off to a good start with the team, and Tom Kennedy had made a few waves as well early on. Kalif Raymond has also been a pleasant surprise. Add in names who have been dinged up like Quintez Cephus and it’s quickly becoming obvious that the Lions could have some depth at one of their potential weakest spots on the roster. Even wideout coach Antwaan Randle El thinks the team will see some surprises emerge at the spot this year. No matter how many folks know the names now, it’s possible the team believes they could have enough in the end to be better than many think in 2021

Will Perriman be a part of that mix or will someone else step up and steal his job? That remains to be seen, but more could need to be

