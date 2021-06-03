Dan Campbell Riles up Internet With Awesome Presser Attire [LOOK]

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made headlines nearly at every turn this offseason, and once again that continued with the coach’s choice of apparel during his press conference.

With the Detroit Grand Prix coming up, Campbell was picked to be the Grand Marshall of the event, and instead of simply talking about the experience, the coach decided to live it in a big way. To open his press conference, he showed up wearing a helmet.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Naturally, such a move got the internet going, as anything that Campbell does lately. Folks seemed to be very impressed with Campbell’s attire, and were downright loving his passion for the event.

F1 Guy meets Football Guy. I love Dan Campbell https://t.co/4k0UxA3aEw — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 3, 2021

A true football guy showing some support for racing is simply awesome to note indeed, and it’s not hard to see how excited the role makes Campbell.

Dan Campbell has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 12th. He’s excited to say the least. pic.twitter.com/Jcg9Z6zPzK — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) June 3, 2021

Obviously, as pointed out here, Campbell is very excited about getting a chance to be involved in this event.

I have no idea if the Lions are going to win many games, but Dan Campbell has absolutely won the offseason. https://t.co/gOUis4RLoh — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) June 3, 2021

Regardless of if the Lions are a success, it’s clear Campbell is going to be entertaining, and that is something that all Lions fans can agree is excellent.

As Pat McAfee simply says, “MCDC,” which is a perfect nickname for the coach given his love of rock music and awesome personality.

Now, Campbell has this moment to add to his ever-growing collection of phenomenal press conference moments. It’s safe to say this is only the beginning for the coach.

Dan Campbell Will Grand Marshall Detroit Grand Prix

Why the racing helmet getup? Campbell was selected to be the Grand Marshall of the Detroit Grand Prix which will take place on June 12. It’s not a surprise to see a member of the Lions or the Detroit sports scene at large making a visit to the event. In the past, this has happened before, but it’s quite possible that the race has never had anyone quite as colorful as Campbell in the mix.

There’s no doubting the fact that Campbell will do a good job at the event, even as unexperienced as he is with doing such things. As he admitted to the media, about his only experience doing such a thing with racing would be when he was hanging out in the infield drinking a beer watching a race.

Campbell Still Planning on Injecting Fun Into Work

So how does a coach make the grind of the offseason fun and keep the attention of his players? Not only with acts like this, but approach on the field. It’s an easy task if you’re a coaching staff that values hard work as well as fun and has a good way to balance things out. As Campbell explained, the way to help the guys have fun is simply to have them compete against each other and get after it.

He explained:

“We’re just being ourselves. Everybody that I’ve hired here, they know how to demand a lot out of the players, but they also know how to tell them when they’re doing a good job. The trick is always, how do you get them to work when they don’t even realize they’re working? You put them in a competitive environment and man, they can’t help themselves. The juices start flowing. Small competitive things make it fun and guess what, they’re getting work out of it and they’re having fun.”

Working will be important to these Lions given all the changes that have taken place on the roster and all that has to be done in terms of implementing new schemes, but it’s good to see that Campbell hasn’t forgotten the element of fun even as the Lions start working.

It’s clear the coach embodies this trait in a big way.

READ NEXT: Former Lions Player Gets New Coaching Job