‘Douse It With Gasoline:’ Dan Campbell Sets High Expectations for Fans

The Detroit Lions are heading toward a new season, and with that comes a new energy for the franchise as a whole. Head coach Dan Campbell sees that, and is ready to tap into it for 2021.

This past weekend, the Lions hosted a family day practice at Ford Field, and it was a good dry run for the team as it related to getting back in front of their loyal fanbase.

Prior to practice on Saturday, August 8, Campbell took to the microphone and explained what he wanted to see from the fans during practice. While his message was tailored for this event, it could be taken as a rally cry for the team the rest of this season when they play at home.

"We're going to light the flame…you'll douse it with gasoline and that's what we need from you 🔥 " pic.twitter.com/qQYjkLgliD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 8, 2021

Before the practice, Campbell set the scene and said he wanted fans to think of a Lions game as a big backyard party or cookout. As he said, the fans have to pour gasoline on the fire to really get things going.

“I want you to envision right now we’re all in the backyard, because Ford Field is our backyard. We’ve got our fire pit in the backyard, right? And so, we got our beer, we got our hot dogs, we got our wine, kids got the marshmallows ready to go. Let me tell you something, we’re going to bring the firewood, and we’re gonna light the flame. But you guys know at some point it gets late in the night man, and you really want to see the show and see how high you can get this thing to burn. You’ll douse it with gasoline and that’s what we need from you,” Campbell said to some wild applause in the clip.

Campbell has been a great quote since joining the Lions, and this proves that he is also very serious about delivering some big wins and some excitement for the franchise.

Dan Campbell Already Looking Forward to Home Opener

Speaking after the release of the schedule back in May, Campbell was not shy to share just how jacked he is to be able to coach the team in the home opener. As he said, he believes it’s going to be the experience of a lifetime right out of the gate for the team.

As Campbell says, he believes the fans are going to be loud for the first game, and that statement can only be taken as a call to arms for the team as well as the fanbase. The Lions need to work hard to get the excitement going for the home opener, and Campbell is clearly trying to inspire ahead of the summer to get folks ready for the game.

When the time comes, fans need to be ready to represent for their new coach and his team in a big way considering these comments. It’s clear closer to the time coming that Campbell is going to remain ready to fire the fans up in every way possible.

Jeff Okudah Thanks Lions Fans for Energy

It’s not just the coaching staff that understands what the passion of the fans can bring. Cornerback Jeff Okudah seemed to be very fired up by what the fans did for the practice during the day. As Okudah knows, the fans are a true key for the team in terms of getting things wired up in a new season

Okudah tweeted about the experience of having the fans back, and as he said, it’s vital for everyone to get fired up and bring the passion.

Great seeing the fans today, we feed off YOUR energy! #OnePride 🦁 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) August 7, 2021

Whether it’s Okudah or Campbell, it’s clear that the Lions are trying to circle the wagons this season in terms of getting the fans fired up this season. Detroit fans would be wise to listen to their words and be ready to bring the passion when the 2021 season kicks off for real in September.

