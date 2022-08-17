‘That’s Chemistry:’ Rich Eisen Praises Dan Campbell’s Lions’ Culture

The Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL right now given their appearance on Hard Knocks, and if one thing has been proven true early in the show, it’s Dan Campbell is a star.

The coach continues to impress folks in a big way as he becomes one of the leading men of the league, and one person who seems to remain all-in on the boss is Rich Eisen.

On The Rich Eisen Show, the host took time to discuss the Lions and their debut on Hard Knocks. As Eisen said, early on, it’s clear that the team has taken on the identity of their head coach and is responding well to his style.

Play

Why Rich Eisen Is Buying What Lions HC Dan Campbell Is Selling on ‘Hard Knocks’ | Rich Eisen Show Rich Eisen and caller Jeff in Detroit react to Dan Campbell’s featured role in the season premiere of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ and explains why he’s buying what the energetic head coach is selling. Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock, Audacy, and SiriusXM Ch. 85 Monday through… 2022-08-15T23:00:00Z

“Clearly, he’s got the attention of the team. Clearly,” he said. “That’s an obvious one that he’s selling something that they’re apparently (buying). We saw it last year on the field where they never quit. They did play the type of football where they were biting people’s kneecaps and coming for hunks and stuff like that. He clearly is selling something that the team is purchasing.”

Perhaps the most viral early moment of the series has been when rookie defender Aidan Hutchinson did a Michael Jackson cover. While folks thought it was funny, Eisen admitted that he saw a deeper meaning in the team building it was creating.

“Aidan Hutchinson’s singing was very entertaining, but that’s chemistry man. That’s team building and I kind of dig what’s being built,” Eisen said.

Specifically, Eisen believes the Lions have an obvious culture of grit and toughness, which is being established in a big way.

“They’re all about about grit. Their coach is about grit. It’s on the board. We see it,” Eisen said.

A gritty team that is very close? It seems that was the goal of the Lions, and so far, they are reaching that goal. As Eisen no doubt would admit, it has a lot to do with Campbell setting the proper tone as a boss.

Eisen: Lions Connect With Campbell’s Style

While some fans and folks seem to think that Campbell is putting on a show for the cameras or over the top with his sayings, Eisen understands what the coach is trying to accomplish.

In fact, as he said, players connect well with their coach because he speaks in terms they understand given he was a former tight end in the league and has played the same violent sport they do.

“We’re not savages. These men are savages, so the stuff that Campbell says where people might be like ‘I don’t get that,’ whatever he’s saying, you can tell he’s got grown men crying in the huddle. They are buying into (it). You saw how they played last year,” Eisen explained.

Some might contend that Campbell’s initial press conference was a bit extreme, but Eisen said that it achieved the goal of getting the moribund Lions on people’s radars.

“Without that (presser), Detroit wouldn’t have been on our radar last year and we really paid attention to that team all season. You know it’s who he is, and you can tell (it) in Hard Knocks and those guys love him,” he said.

As long as the Lions love what Campbell is saying and doing, that’s all that matters. So far, it seems to be the case in a big way.

Campbell Becoming Cult Hero From ‘Hard Knocks’

A big reason Campbell is on Eisen’s radar? The way he has performed thus far on Hard Knocks. His big personality isn’t an act, however. Campbell is a genuine article, and it just so happens the program shows everything.

Campbell has become famous for his sayings as well as the way he interacts with his team. His approach has been the subject of nearly every preview for Hard Knocks in recent days, such as this soliloquy before the team’s first preseason game:

Do NOT piss off Dan Campbell

pic.twitter.com/Rz8IpCrLvO — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 16, 2022

This has plenty of other NFL personalities talking including long time league scribe Ed Werder.

Enjoying seeing Dan Campbell’s #Lions on Hard Knocks. Some quality storylines and character development taking place already. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 17, 2022

“Enjoying seeing Dan Campbell’s Lions on Hard Knocks. Some quality storylines and character development taking place already,” Werder tweeted.

Obviously, folks are starting to believe the coach could be on the right track toward building something to last in the Motor City. For Lions fans, that’s the obvious hope.

The words of Eisen and others seem to indicate the team might be heading in the proper direction.

READ NEXT: Aidan Hutchinson Offers Strong Reaction to First Game