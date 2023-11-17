Lions’ Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Texas A&M Inquiry

Dan Campbell was coy with the reporters on November 17 about whether Texas A&M contacted him about their head coach opening.

But Campbell made one thing clear. He’s not leaving the Detroit Lions to become the head coach at Texas A&M.

“Maybe,” Campbell said in response to a question about whether Texas A&M contacted him about their head coach opening. “Certainly, I know some people there. I love my school. That’s my alma mater.

“I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them.”

This was the first time Campbell addressed the possibility of him leaving the Lions for Texas A&M since The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman named him a “big wild-card wish candidate” for the Aggies on November 12.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported on November 14 that Campbell is not expected to be a candidate for the Aggies.

“After backchannel communications were initiated by the Aggies, it was made clear that Campbell would be staying in the NFL with the Lions,” wrote Dodd.

Dan Campbell Addresses What Texas A&M Should Desire in Next Head Coach

While Campbell was a man of few words about whether he was initially a candidate to replace Jimbo Fisher, he wasn’t shy about describing the type of coach his school should be interested in.

“It needs to be someone who understands the state of Texas, understands the history of Texas A&M and communicate with young people and develop them,” Campbell told reporters. “That’s where it starts, man. Strong leadership.”

Campbell has brought strong leadership to Detroit. The Lions went 3-13-1 in his first season, which included an 0-10-1 start.

The beginning of last season didn’t go particularly well either. The Lions started 2022 1-6.

But since the middle of last season, Campbell’s leadership has turned around the Lions. The team is 15-4 in its last 19 contests.

At 7-2 this season, the Lions are aiming to win their first division title since 1993.

No wonder Texas A&M was interested in Campbell.

Fisher posted a 45-25 record with the Aggies before the school fired him on November 12. He won three bowl games but never earned the SEC West division crown in six seasons.

Fisher led the Aggies to a 11-11 record in his last 22 games.

Offseason Full of Coaching Rumors Expected for Lions

Campbell receiving a job inquiry from Texas A&M may only be the beginning of Lions coaches involved in the coaching carousel this offseason.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on November 15 that “sources consider” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson “the most coveted candidate this hiring cycle.” Pelissero also mentioned Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as a potential top candidate.

On November 1, Fansided NFL writer Ryan Heckman proposed Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery a dark horse candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders head coach opening.

The Lions haven’t had a head coach last longer than five seasons this century. Detroit sports fans are used to their football team being the one hiring the hot coordinators as head coaches.

This offseason, the Lions may see the other half lives. Johnson, Glenn and perhaps even Montgomery could be connected to multiple head coach openings.

But, at least Campbell doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.