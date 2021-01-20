Dan Campbell Sends Passionate First Message to Lions Fans [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions finally made it official with their new boss Dan Campbell, agreeing to terms with the coach early on Wednesday morning.

After the news was revealed that the deal was done, it didn’t take long for Campbell to get on the horn and send his first message to the Lions and their fans. Campbell, with a smile on his face, inked his new contract and then turned to the camera to offer a message of hope that should get fans pretty excited.

Dan Campbell's ready to get going❗️ pic.twitter.com/AFnTXYMqqU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 20, 2021

Campbell said:

“What’s up Lions Pride, this is Dan Campbell, new head coach for you guys. Man I’m ready to get going, I’m excited and we’re going to put Motown back on the map.”

Campbell has been known as a passionate guy during his time in the league and that shines through with this comment. The fact that he says he wants to put Motown back on the map is something that will no doubt fire up a ton of fans. The tone of Campbell’s voice also show that he means business and is genuine about the excitement he has to get going on his new job.

The Lions had to wait to introduce Campbell until the New Orleans Saints were out of the playoffs, and now, Campbell can hit the ground running on his new job. It’s clear that he wants to do just that with this message he sent.

What to Watch During Dan Campbell’s Press Conference

The Lions introduced Brad Holmes on Wednesday, and they’re likely to introduce Campbell in the coming days this week as well. When Campbell speaks, it will be important to listen to his words about the culture the Lions hope to create. Campbell’s predecessor was not amongst the most well-liked coaches in Lions history, so it’s almost as if the coach will have to build from the ground up with his new team. Additionally, Campbell’s comments about Brad Holmes will be telling given the two didn’t have a relationship before linking up in Detroit and combining for this job.

Dan Campbell’s Career Stats

Campbell, a four-year letter winner at Texas A&M, started his NFL playing career with the New York Giants as a third-round pick in 1999, where the journeyman tight end stayed until 2002. From 2003-2005, he played for the division rival Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Lions in 2006. After three seasons in Detroit, Campbell finished his career in New Orleans in 2009, helping the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV.

Following that, he retired and broke into the coaching ranks the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern in 2010. The following season, he was promoted to the team’s tight end coach, where he served from 2011-2015, later taking over as the team’s interim coach after the firing of Joe Philbin. He led Miami to a respectable 5-7 record after taking over a bad situation. In 2016, he re-joined New Orleans, where he’s worked under future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton ever since.

As a player, Campbell was solid, hauling in 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in his decade-long career, including 330 yards and four touchdowns across 19 games in Detroit. Last with the Lions in 2008, he would know all about the situation he is now walking into and what must happen for change to come.

It’s clear he is ready to try and deliver on it.

