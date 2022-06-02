Former Lion Predicts Team to Make ‘Biggest Jump’ in Win Differential

Coming into the 2022 season, there is a lot of newfound optimism about the Detroit Lions from plenty in the media, but Dan Orlovsky has always been realistic given his ties to the team.

Having played quarterback in Detroit, the NFL analyst has a unique perspective on the Lions and where they are going or may have to go in the future. Orlovsky has never been afraid to pull punches when he feels as if the team has made a mistake, which is why it might be more notable when he believes the team is heading in the right direction.

Such has been the case lately for Orlovsky, who loves the team’s direction under their new front office, especially after the way the 2022 offseason has been handled. As a result, Orlovsky thinks the Lions are primed for a big season on the field this coming year.

In a recent tweet, Orlovsky revealed that he believes the Lions will be one of a handful of a teams that are going to make the biggest jump in terms of win differential for the 2022 season.

Teams that will make the biggest jump in win differential 2021-2022 Jets

Denver

Lions

Car — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 2, 2022

“Teams that will make the biggest jump in win differential 2021-2022: Jets, Denver, Lions, Carolina,” Orlovsky tweeted.

Obviously, that group is a who’s who of teams that struggled during the 2021 season. Arguably the biggest on the list was Detroit, who had injuries and problems most of the year. With those variables behind them, the hope is that the team can take the next leap forward to a turnaround with a better season on the field.

At this point, that is just what Orlovsky, a plugged-in member of the media, is predicting for the season.

Lions Said to Make Drastic Improvements for Playoffs

Nationally, some folks seem to believe the Lions are in good shape for their future. Whether or not that equates to immediate winning has represented a difference of opinion, but some odds are taking a fresh look at how optimistic some folks could be of a turnaround.

The Lions are one of five teams who have seen a fairly dramatic shift in terms of their future playoff odds. As a piece by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report pointed out, coming into the season, the Lions were seen as a playoff long shot based mostly on their 2021 finish, but now, the team is a +400 to make the postseason. That’s a significant turnaround, and not that much of a long shot at this point in time.

As Kay wrote, in spite of the frustration of not adding a young quarterback to the mix, “there is still upside for a winning season and playoff berth in the wake of a fantastic draft.” The reason? Mostly an improved defense as Kay notes, but an offense that has added some intriguing pieces to the mix as well in Jameson Williams and DJ Chark.

In spite of all the negatives that came with not bringing a flashy new quarterback into the mix, Kay believes “the team has a higher ceiling in 2022 and has positioned itself to become a viable contender when it finally lands another elite QB.”

Many believe that could be 2023, which could place the Lions as serious 2024-25 contenders. Even in spite of that, the team could surprise some folks and be a playoff team in 2022-23 perhaps ahead of schedule.

What an Improved 2022 Season Looks Like for Lions

If the Lions are able to double or even triple their win total from 2021, that would have to be seen as a huge win for the franchise at this stage of their rebuild. The team has struggled to win games in the last few years, and the fact that the Lions scratched out a 3-13-1 record in a lost season is notable for 2021. This year, it feels as if the Lions could grab seven or eight wins at best, which could leave them in playoff contention. That would be a big turnaround based on what the recent past has looked like, and could leave the Lions in good shape smack dab in the middle of their rebuild.

A season like this could be what Orlovsky has in mind for the team in 2022, and if it plays out that way, the Lions could be in great shape moving forward into the future.

