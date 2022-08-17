D’Andre Swift Reveals Ambitious New Goals for 2022 Season

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is determined to make a splash during the 2022 season, and already, he is speaking about what he wants to get done.

Not only is Swift envisioning a big year mentally, but he is beginning to speak on it as well, which is refreshing to see.

Speaking after practice on Wednesday, August 17, the running back was asked about this coming season, and he admits he has been motivated a lot by Detroit running back coach Duce Staley. As a result, Swift is beginning to think big about what he can do.

As Benjamin Raven of MLlive.com tweeted after listening to Swift speak, the running back is chasing a major season in 2022.

“D’Andre Swift says Duce Staley has him feeling like the sky is the limit. Lions RB says his personal goals for 2022 are “1,000 (rushing) and 1,000 (receiving),” Raven tweeted.

Staley is clearly pushing Swift because he knows he is capable of such greatness. To hear Swift making new sizable goals is impressive ahead of the coming season.

Seeing whether Swift can get this done or not will be interesting to follow, but for now, he is setting his sights high for 2022.

Diversified Impact Could Make Swift a Huge Weapon

If Swift was able to live up to this goal, it would have to be considered a huge step forward for both him and the Lions in 2022.

Detroit has been looking for a dual-threat out of the backfield for some time, and with his pass catching prowess, Swift could be a player that is on-track to look like Alvin Kamara has while in the league.

Kamara is a player who is able to routinely put up at least 700 rushing yards while collecting at least 500 receiving yards. Minus 2021, Kamara has managed to do that in every season he has been in the league. As a whole, with 4,237 rushing yards and 3,263 receiving yards to go with 47 rushing touchdowns to 20 receiving, balance has been the name of the game for the runner so far in his career.

Though it’s early, Swift has shown the same kind of statistical talent. Thus far, he has put up 1,138 rushing yards and 809 receiving yards. The touchdown imbalance also shows with Swift, given his 13 rushing scores to just 4 receiving.

If Swift has the sort of balanced season he is hoping for, there is no reason he can’t be a weapon like Kamara within the new-look Detroit offense.

Swift Feels Primed for Big Year

It seems that Swift is looking likely to have the kind of major season he is envisioning given what he has done this offseason to transform his body.

While it’s easy to understand the trepidation that some may have with Swift given the injuries he has sustained, there is no reason to think he cannot surge forward. At this point of his career, Swift’s problems are more with regards to durability rather than ability. This offseason, Swift has bulked up trying to solve that, and looks like a good bet to have a more solid season as a result.

Swift will also benefit from a Lions offense which could be expected to continue to pound the rock this. In addition to running the ball, Swift can catch as well, which sets him up to impact the whole game as a potentially elite dual-threat player within Detroit’s offense.

2022 feels like a huge season for Swift, but he clearly has his eyes on the prize and is beginning to speak about what he wants to accomplish. That’s step one. Step two is finding a way to get it done on the field.

