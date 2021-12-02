D’Andre Swift’s Injury More Long-Term Than First Thought: Report

The Detroit Lions have dealt with multiple injuries this season, and the biggest lately seems to deal with running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift is once again dinged-up after taking a hit on Thanksgiving Day, and missed practice on Wednesday. The same day, news broke that Swift might be facing a bit longer recovery than many first thought in the days after the shoulder injury was revealed a week ago.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on December 1 that Swift is facing a longer layoff, potentially multiple weeks after the injury. As Fowler said, Swift himself wants to play and come back, but the Lions are going to play it carefully with their top back.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks on his sprained shoulder, per source. He wants to return in short order but he hurt his AC joint and the Lions will be cautious with their top back. Swift has nearly 1,000 total yards and 6 TDs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 1, 2021

It’s not a surprise to hear Swift wants to try and push through the pain, but also not a shock to see the Lions don’t want to let him. Swift has looked like a star this season running and catching the ball so it would be wise for the Lions to make sure he is right before playing him.

Fortunately, it looks as if that is what the team intends to do.

Specifics About Swift’s Injury Have Varied

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 29, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Swift was still dealing with the injury in the days after the game. That led to Campbell proclaiming that Swift might not be likely to play this week for the team.

An injury update on Swift. pic.twitter.com/S9HtKT17YP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2021

“He’s pretty sore, so right now, I would say it’s hard to say that you’d see him playing,” Campbell told the media. “There again, we’ll know a lot more on how he feels (Tuesday) and certainly Wednesday, but I know he’s hurting a little bit.”

With this in mind, Swift could be closer to not playing than having a miracle recovery enough to suit up in time for Week 13. Obviously, watching the injury report will be critical for Lions fans this week.

Swift left the game with a shoulder injury, and while many feared that injury to be serious, it first appears that is not the case. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Swift’s injury is day to day and a shoulder sprain which is not a long term situation for the team moving forward.

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift, who left yesterday’s game early with a shoulder injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. Some positive injury news. Coach Dan Campbell had called it a shoulder sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

This report, though, seems to contradict with that, and could mean that Swift is out considerably longer than day to day.

How Lions Would Account for Swift’s Loss

If Swift can’t play this weekend, the Lions would be likely to showcase a heavy dose of Jamaal Williams against the Vikings. In Week 5, Williams out-rushed Swift and gained 57 yards on the ground against Minnesota. Knowing this, he would be likely to see the majority of the action this coming week. The Lions also have a pair of players in Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike who have shown better in recent weeks. Both flashed as part of Detroit’s dominating 229 yard performance on the ground in Week 10 against Pittsburgh.

Obviously, the Lions offense will be much weaker without Swift in the fold, but they do have options to run the ball. Swift has been their best player in recent weeks, but the Lions will have to wait and see how long it takes him to feel completely back to normal.

