Dan Campbell: D’Andre Swift’s Status up in the Air Week 1

The Detroit Lions have remained fairly healthy so far during training camp, but they do have a few injury concerns to think about ahead of the 2021 season.

Perhaps the biggest at this point revolves around running back D’Andre Swift. After Swift has been eased back into action, Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted before practice on Tuesday, August 24 that he isn’t exactly sure what he will be getting out of the runner or if he will be ready for action come September 12.

Campbell explained to the media that he isn’t sure if Swift will be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. If Swift is ready, Campbell isn’t sure what he will be able to get out of the runner given his conditioning. Chris Burke of The Athletic pointed this out after listening to the press conference.

More from Campbell on Swift re: Week 1: "We don’t know if he’s gonna be there. We don’t know, even if he is, how much we’re going to get out of him.” — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 24, 2021

Another player who is dinged up is defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. He is hopeful for the first week of the season, but the team isn’t sure he will be ready to play, either.

Da'Shawn Hand is dealing with a groin injury. Campbell said it was worse than originally believed. Team is hopeful to get him back for Week 1, but no guarantees. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 24, 2021

Obviously, for these purposes, Swift is the headliner considering his importance to the offense. To hear that the staff isn’t sure on Swift is a big question mark ahead of the 2021 season. Without a strong Swift, the Lions might have to rely on Jamaal Williams, and that could open the door for a player like Craig Reynolds to crack the roster along with Jermar Jefferson.

D’Andre Swift Vital for Lions 2021 Hopes

The Lions don’t have much they know they can count on offensively this season thanks to all the changes that have played out on the team, but one of the things they feel as if they can believe in is the team’s offensive line as well as Swift. Both sides are being counted on to have solid seasons if not carry the Lions at times, and that could be a big reason the team is electing to play it safe with Swift this offseason during camp and the preseason. There’s no need to risk injury of an important player, and someone that could be a major focal point of the offense during the 2021 season.

Paired with Williams, Swift figures to have a good shot at an even bigger season this year. That’s just what the Lions are hoping for as it relates to his short-term future, and will be hoping for health early on.

Swift’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the league as a rookie last year out of Georgia, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

The Lions need more of this from Swift, so they have to hope in a big way he is healthy for the 2021 season. Right now, that could be strongly up in the air.

