D’Andre Swift Not Satisfied With Big Performances: ‘We’re Not Winning’

The Detroit Lions have begun to rely on D’Andre Swift a lot more in the second half of the season, and the running back proved again why he needs to continue to be fed for the team.

Swift got more involved in the second half and ended up running for 136 total yards and 1 touchdown on the day, and for the second straight week, he went over 100 yards on the afternoon on the ground. That kind of effort is one that should get Swift even more attention.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Even though Swift himself is playing a starring role for the team, the running back isn’t satisfied whatsoever with what he’s done so far. Swift spoke with the media after the game on November 22 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, and explained that even though personal success is coming, he isn’t satisfied because the team isn’t winning and he still wants to grow.

“I feel like I’m not doing enough, we’re not winning. There’s always opportunities to get better, look at the film and see where I could have scored again, where I could have done something else or got a few more yards, but it wasn’t enough,” Swift said honestly after the game.

Football remains the ultimate team sport, and while Swift could be content to continue to pile up the yards in spite of the losses, the fact he wants to continue to improve and isn’t satisfied shows his mind is in the right place. For that reason, he could be a superstar as many have said.

Swift Touts Positivity of Increased Workload

One thing that Swift did appreciate was the increased workload on the field. The Lions started Swift out slow, but seemed to ride him much more in the second half as he got hot. That allowed Swift to get comfortable and get into a rhythm while he was running the ball. As he explained to the media afterward, Swift believes that being able to maintain such a rhythm is key for players.

“Most definitely, I feel like that’s for any position. The longer you’re out there, the longer you get a feel for the game and can definitely get into a rhythm,” he said to the media.

On a short week, Swift still feels ready to impact the game in a big way and feels that if he can do the right things to recover, he can be in position to give the same output in Week 12 that he did in both Week 10 and Week 11.

“I’m good. We got a short week, so we got to get into recovery, get my body back, but I’m fine,” Swift said after the game.

Count on Swift continuing to do whatever he can to help will the Lions to a victory.

Watch Swift’s Touchdown Against Cleveland

Swift has been a dynamo all season for the Lions, but this run was a special thing of beauty. The running back blasted through the line and took off for what looked like a major gain. Once he hit the open field, he was long gone and made a 57 yard house call for the Detroit score. Here’s a look at the play:

The big run allowed Swift to later go over 100 yards on the day, and showed why the Lions can’t be counted out of the game so long as they have the running bak on the roster. It’s the kind of run that superstar players find a way to make routinely, and one that Swift is now starting to deliver in a big way this season for the needy Detroit offense.

Obviously, the hope is the Lions can continue to ride Swift moving forward to see how big his star can grow.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Why Dan Campbell Must Re-Think Lions’ Offensive Game Plan