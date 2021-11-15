D’Andre Swift Shouts out Lions Running Backs: ‘I’m so Proud of Them’

While the Detroit Lions may have been disappointed with a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a major positive from the game was how well the team ran the football.

During the day, the Lions rushed for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Steelers. More than half of that output came from running back D’Andre Swift who had 130 yards, but Swift was more interested in giving credit to the other young players who stepped up.

Speaking with the media after the game on Sunday, November 14, Swift was asked about his teammates at the position and how they carried the load with Jamaal Williams down with injury. As he said, he was very impressed by what both Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike were able to do for the team as well when their numbers were called.





“They did a great job, I’m proud of them too. Playing out there fast, made the most of the opportunity like I told them to yesterday. I’m so proud of them,” Swift said to the media.

The mark of a leader is not only stepping up and making plays, but helping others to realize their potential as well. To that end, Swift deserves a lot of credit for not just his play, but raising others up.

Swift’s Physical Running Establishes New Career Highs

Fans may have noticed Swift had an extra pep in his step during the game. He seemed to attack the hole harder and tougher, and even had an impressive hurdle he made during the game on a run which seemed to indicate he was running a bit more motivated.

Even though that was the case, Swift told the media after the game that he tries to pack the same tough punch whenever he gets his number called.

“That’s how I try to run any time I touch the ball. I try not to let one person take me down, Swift explained after the game.

With a career high in both carries (30) and yards (130), Swift admitted to a little extra pain, even if he was trying to dish it out first and foremost.

“I never had 30 (carries). I am a little sore, but I’ll be alright,” Swift joked afterward.

Swift looked comfortable in his role as a lead dog for the Detroit offense, even as those around him managed to shine brightly as well.

Jefferson & Igwebuike’s Touchdowns vs. Steelers

The depth runners did have a big day for the Lions. It started with Jefferson, who made a powerful run in the first half where where he split up the middle of the hole and took the ball to the house for a score to tie the game 7-7. Unfortunately, Jefferson injured his ankle on the play and did not return, but the score figured in huge for the Detroit offense as the day went on.

Here’s a look at the play:

So far, Jefferson has shown some nice burst and speed at different times on the field when he has touched the ball. That’s been a big plus for him with the Lions, and a reason the team would hate to lose him for any length of time, especially with Williams missing in action this week.

After he went out, Igwebuike came in and ran just as hard for the Lions, picking up 56 yards and 1 touchdown on the game. The touchdown was a thing of beauty and grit:

The first career TD for Igwebuike to give the #Lions the lead!

#DETvsPIT | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/kjLzFWwzCg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 14, 2021

Safe to say Swift would have to be counted as happy after seeing these plays happen for his team’s rushing attack.

