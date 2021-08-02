Former NFL Player Rips Lions for ‘Trash Effort’ During Practice

The Detroit Lions haven’t wasted time getting after it on the field during training camp, and one of the most important aspects to watch during that period will be Dan Campbell’s connection with the team.

Already, Campbell seems to have established an understanding of the effort he expects from his team in all phases, and while that might be the case, a former NFL player doesn’t seem to believe that the team is preparing in the best way possible to have success this season.

After practice, a video surfaced of Campbell doing drills with his team. The effort that was shown in that single clip was apparently enough for former NFL defensive back Darius Butler to proclaim that the Lions are heading for a rough season on the field. In fact, as Butler tweeted, he believes folks should “bet the under” in terms of a win-loss projection for 2021.

Butler tweeted that sentiment over a clip shared by Action Network NFL which showed Lions players working out on the field. Here’s a look at both the effort in question and Butler’s commentary:

Take the UNDER on the win total. I don’t need to see one Football rep. This was enough. https://t.co/dJW2nsexKj — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) July 30, 2021

As for the reasoning behind his opinion, Butler tweeted as a follow up that he believes the players are giving a “trash” effort level in the video, even if he respects Campbell for getting on the field during the drill and mixing it up with them.

I don’t mind the Coach doing it! That’s cool. The player’s effort is TRASH across the board. I respect MCDC for gettin down there w/ em. Maybe they had to do up downs for something they messed up earlier. If we’re doin em let’s do em right and get it over with. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) July 30, 2021

Detroit is coming off a rough end to the Matt Patricia tenure in terms of player buy-in, and the team is trying to establish new momentum. Thus far, it appears as if they have managed to get themselves on the right footing under the new staff, even if many aren’t sure how everything is going to work out in the end with the new coach and staff.

That sentiment is clearly strong with many around the league as the Campbell era gets set to begin. While the coach has gotten things off to a strong start in the minds of some, others aren’t sure if the experiment is going to work out given what they have seen so far.

Darius Butler’s Career Stats

Butler’s opinion on this matter is not without some merit. The former cornerback spent nine years in the league, and while he was a nomad at times, he was also a productive player. During his time in the league, Butler put up 333 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 15 interceptions and 4 touchdowns. A former second-round pick of the New England Patriots, Butler spent the 2009 and 2010 seasons in New England before departing to the Carolina Panthers in 2011. From 2012-2017, Butler played with the Indianapolis Colts. Certainly, he’s seen a lot of football during his time, and in his opinion, the Lions are heading for trouble thanks to what they are showing on the field early on.

It’s also notable that Butler has played for Bill Belichick in New England, so it’s possible he has a different idea of what a good practice should look like altogether.

Why Butler’s Assertion About Lions Could Prove Incorrect

Pundits should be careful making premature predictions about the Lions ahead of this season. The team has a chance to surprise with new leadership and a brand new mindset, regardless of what anyone thinks about Campbell personally or the effort of his team. Many have proclaimed his honest leadership style a breath of fresh air for the team and a welcome change for the Lions considering the trouble the team has endured with consistency. It’s also important to remember that nobody knows the complete context of the short video snippet, whether it was an informal warm up or a light drill.

Butler’s proclamation about the Lions is interesting to note, but at the end of the day, it’s simply another opinion that the team can prove wrong with solid play when the games begin to matter during the regular season.

