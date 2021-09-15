Lions Sign Veteran Former All-Big 12 Corner to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have a shortage in terms of depth at cornerback, but they made a move to rectify that on Wednesday afternoon with a veteran addition to the practice squad.

Cornerback Daryl Worley has joined the team after signing. Worley, a veteran, has been in the league for five years and can offer the team some fast depth to account for the loss of Jeff Okudah earlier this week to an Achilles injury.

As a result of the move, the Lions cut wideout Sage Surratt from the practice squad. Here’s a look at the Lions’ announcement of the roster decision on Twitter.

#Lions have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and have released WR Sage Surratt from the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 15, 2021

As a whole, Worley is an interesting addition to the team. He’s been around the block in the NFL but also has some youth on his side. Given the situation in Detroit, Worley has a big opportunity to impress starting now.

Daryl Worley Made One-Handed Interception of Matthew Stafford

If any Lions fans remember the name, it’s because Worley has burned them in the past with a big play. During his time with the Raiders in 2019, the cornerback was tested by then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Worley stepped up and made a huge play on the ball, soaring for a one-handed interception and a remarkable play.

Obviously, these are the kind of physical skills a team wants to see in their cornerback. Worley’s issue has never been talent, but consistency. Thus far in the league, he hasn’t been able to settle down and find a home even at the young age of 26. The Lions will hope they can tap into some of that potential with the opportunity they are offering Worley now.

Worley’s Career Stats and Highlights

At 26, it’s clear that Worley still has plenty of time to latch on and get something done in his career. Coming out of West Virginia in 2016, Worley was a third-round pick in the NFL draft of the Carolina Panthers, and had a solid rookie season in the league in which he improved from start to finish. After 2017, Worley was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for wideout Torrey Smith. The move to the Eagles didn’t rejuvenate Worley’s career, though, and the cornerback ran into some legal troubles stemming from a DUI and arrest. Worley then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders where he collected 58 tackles, 1 interception, 8 passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 2019. Worley then spent time with the Cowboys, Bills, Raiders and Cardinals before being added in Detroit.

Now, Worley will have to go about putting it together in Detroit. He’ll be given a big opportunity to do so given some of Detroit’s limitations at cornerback.

