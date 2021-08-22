David Blough ‘Knows’ Best Football Ahead of Him After Solid Start

David Blough made quite possibly the most convincing case to be the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback during the second week of the 2021 preseason, leading the team confidently in a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Blough was the man who led the furious charge of the team in the second half, back from a 20-0 halftime deficit. While the defense did their job in holding Pittsburgh to just a pair of field goals in the second half, it was Blough who brought the team back with confident throws, scoring drives and leadership at the quarterback spot.

Taking over for the more erratic Tim Boyle, Blough steadied the ship, moving the Lions down the field efficiently, and passing for 143 yards and a touchdown on a solid 12-17 throwing the ball. While that might have looked good, Blough told the media after the game on Saturday, August 21 that he is simply aiming for more consistency and trying to help the team win games.





“Man, I just want to be consistent, right? I just want to go do my job. I’m here to play quarterback. Those decisions aren’t up to me. I just want to go and put our team in a position to win and score points, have positive plays and lead as best I can. I’m happy to have a job and have the opportunity that I have,” Blough said.

In spite of that, Blough did admit that he thinks he is trending in the right direction, and the loss makes him want to get back out there and keep applying some lessons for the future.

“It’s fun having that little bit of experience but it leaves a sour taste in my mouth the way it ended. I know my best football is in front of me. Everyday, I have a task to get better and I’ve been around of some great guys. This is my third year, this is my third number-one overall pick quarterback I’ve been around in three years. I get to learn from guys and add things to my tool belt and hopefully continue to grow as a player, as a man, as a leader and one day when it’s all said and done I am not going to have any regrets.”

In a few weeks time, Blough could see a big break as a result of this consistent play, especially if the team agrees with the notion that he is playing well and elects to keep him around.

Dan Campbell Remains Coy About Lions Backup Battle

If the masses were impressed by Blough and it seemed obvious he should be the team’s backup, head coach Dan Campbell didn’t seem ready to commit to a quick decision either way when he was speaking very calculated following the loss. After the game, he confirmed that he believes he has a capable quarterback either way in terms of trust and dependency with Boyle or Blough.

Speaking to the media, Campbell explained what the team is looking for in their backup and how the competition will be decided in the end.

“I like both of our quarterbacks, I really do. I think ultimately you’re looking for, can you trust the guy that is behind (Jared) Goff? Do I know this guy is going to take care of the ball? Do I know he will be efficient, efficiently move our offense? He’ll give us a chance to win games or is this something where man, I have no idea if he is going to be able to turn the protection or re-ID when we get in these safety rotations, or he’s going to be able to mike it properly in the run game. Or, he’s under pressure and he’s going to throw this thing to the defense. I think more than anything it’s about trust.”

Lots of the positive traits Campbell describes seem to mesh with what Blough brought to the table in the game, which could bode well for him as the roster continues to evolve in the coming weeks and bigger cuts loom.

Blough’s Career Stats and Highlights

Blough hasp plenty of NFL experience to rely on as he chases a job with the team. Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Jeff Driskel and Matthew Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get any shot at the NFL fast. When injury arose to both players ahead of him, it happened in 2019.

During the preseason with the Browns, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

Since getting his big break, Blough played decently for the Lions, throwing for 862 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in the league. He wasn’t able to get the Lions over the top and win a game when he a starter, but he was also a third string rookie quarterback thrown into the fire that was never expected to see the field so fast. That was great experience for him to rely on now.

Here’s a look at some highlights from Blough’s first ever game:





All told, many think Blough could have a future in the league after what he was able to do a couple years ago. That is looking more and more true after his work in a few preseason games.

