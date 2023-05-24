Lions’ David Montgomery Throws Major Shade at Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game during running back David Montgomery’s lifetime. Yet, he apparently views his new organization’s emphasis on winning as far superior to where he began his career — the Chicago Bears.

On May 24, Montgomery let everyone know about those feelings, throwing quite a bit of shade towards his former team.

“That’s all I was used to,” Montgomery told the media when talking about Chicago’s losing. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about.

“It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Montgomery signed a three-year, $18 million contract to join the Lions this offseason. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Bears.

David Montgomery Throws Shade Towards Bears

The Bears drafted Montgomery at No. 73 overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He made an impact immediately, starting eight games and rushing for 889 yards with 6 touchdowns as a rookie.

While the Bears didn’t find Montgomery worth bringing back on a second contract, he started every game but one over the past three years. He was one of the better players on the Bears roster and the offense ran through him. Chicago finished second in the NFL in rushing attempts during 2022.

But none of that led to a lot of wins while Montgomery was with the Bears. Chicago posted a 25-41 record during Montgomery’s four seasons. Last season, the Bears lost their last 10 games to finish 3-14, which was the worst record in the NFL.

Chicago never finished above .500 with Montgomery on the roster.

Although harsh, it makes sense that Montgomery would have the perspective that he does. With his comments, he imply the Bears weren’t a team with a lot of compete or a place that appreciated winning. Chicago has had one winning season over the last 10 years.

The Irony of Montgomery’s Shade

Of course, there’s a level of irony with Montgomery throwing shade at the Bears for a lack of winning.

During the running back’s career, the Lions own a 20-44-2 record. They’ve reached double-digit losses in four of the past five seasons and held the second-worst record just two years ago with a 3-13-1 mark in 2021.

As Lions fans don’t need reminded, that’s not really competing.

Things are projected to be different, though, for the Lions beginning in 2023. Behind an offense that finished fourth in yards and fifth in points, Detroit won eight of its last 10 games, including five of its final six contests last season.

The Lions beat the Bears twice during their hot streak. First, they edged Chicago on the road, 31-30. But then at Ford Field on January 1, the Lions dominated the Bears, 41-10.

To end the season, the Lions completed a sweep of the Green Bay Packers, knocking off Aaron Rodgers in a game they had to win to make the postseason, 20-16.

That’s plenty of “compete” and has a lot of experts hyping the Lions as a contender in the NFC North.

Lions-Bears showdowns are always key matchups inside the division. But after Montgomery’s comments, there could be extra meaning to the rivalry.

It will be awhile, though, before the NFC North foes renew their rivalry. The Lions and Bears will face each other in Weeks 11 and 14 this season.