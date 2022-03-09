Lions Defender Posts Apparent Goodbye Message on Twitter [LOOK]

Changes are coming for the Detroit Lions in plenty of ways this offseason, and one of the top spots that moves can be expected is on defense.

Detroit’s secondary struggled at times in 2021, and as a result, there are going to be some major shifts on that side of the ball for the team to experience. The first shoe may have already dropped as it relates to that.

On Tuesday, March 8, Lions safety Dean Marlowe posted what seemed like a goodbye message on Twitter. He showed a picture of himself coming on the field and sent his thanks to Detroit:

“Detroit, Thank you,” Marlowe tweeted.

Marlowe played a decent role for the Lions in 2021, establishing career highs with 67 tackles and 9 starts in 16 games played. In spite of this, it always seemed the Lions wanted to see if they could find an upgrade to the position on the market this offseason.

Detroit’s Secondary Set to Undergo Major Changes

If the Lions elected to move on from Tracy Walker this offseason, they would have to patch yet another massive hole on defense at safety. Not only is Walker a free agent, but Marlowe is as well, and this post makes it seem as if he is not coming back. Without either of them, the Lions would have to shop for someone in free agency in order to fill the void when they could feel they have a capable player in Walker who is already learning in the scheme. The player might additionally feel some major comfort already in Detroit given it’s where he has started his career and developed so far. That could lead to Walker craving a comeback.

If Walker does not come back, the Lions could hit the safety market hard and look at a player like Marcus Williams. The team could also consider drafting Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton as a replacement, or looking elsewhere on the market for help. It seems safe to say that the team will be doing that now.

Marlowe’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into his time with the Lions, it felt as if Marlowe would be a good fit for the team in an increased role. An undrafted free agent out of James Madison, Marlowe cracked the Carolina Panthers’ roster in 2015, and stayed there until he signed with the Bills in 2017. From 2017 to 2020, Marlowe played a key role for the Bills in terms of being a glue guy on special teams. He’s also produced a bit when given a shot. In his career, Marlowe has just 38 tackles and 2 interceptions to go with 1 fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks and 5 passes defended, but the majority of his production came late in 2020 when he was allowed a bigger chance to play on the defense. With the Lions, Marlowe has been in and out of games lately and has seen time on a more consistent basis himself in 2021.

Marlowe can be an instinctive playmaker who can certainly get after it on the field and be in the right place at the right time. Here’s a look at what Marlowe did during his time in Buffalo:





Marlowe is likely to move on from the Lions now, but he is not doing so without a proper goodbye first.

