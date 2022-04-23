Analyst Offers Electric Deebo Samuel Pairing Idea for Lions

The Detroit Lions continue to linger as a potential suitor in the Deebo Samuel sweepstakes, and it’s obvious how such a move could be transformative for their franchise.

Samuel is a superstar at wide receiver, and the Lions have lacked a superstar at that position since the days Calvin Johnson roamed the turf in 2015. It only stands to reason that the Lions would be interested, but do they need another piece of the puzzle to make the situation work completely?

Many folks also think the Lions don’t have a serious enough quarterback for the future in Jared Goff. With that in mind, an interesting potential blockbuster turnaround has been suggested to help the Detroit offense. Former NFL writer Andrew Perloff, now of the Maggie and Perloff Show!, hopped on Twitter and suggested a potential dynamic move for Detroit this offseason.

As he tweeted, he suggests the Lions draft Malik Willis with the second-overall pick, then ship off picks 32, 34 and 66 to San Francisco to land Samuel. That would pair up the duo and offer the Lions a potentially elite offense.

Detroit Lions: Draft Malik Willis at No. 2, trade No. 32 and No. 34 and No. 66 to 49ers for Deebo Samuel? What do you think? I’ll hang up and listen. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 22, 2022

As good as Detroit’s offense figures to be in that scenario, the Lions would probably prefer to have the most amount of picks on defense as possible.

Lions Defense Would Be Major Loser Within This Proposal

As awesome as this pitch sounds on the surface and could be, the major loser would be Detroit’s defense. The Lions need to find a way to boost up a group that struggled to the tune of being one of the worst units in the league last year. With the defensive front, backfield and at linebacker, the Lions have multiple needs. Detroit needs that trio of picks they could ship away in this hypothetical deal to boost up their defense.

From Detroit’s perspective, trading pick 32 and a third-round pick in 2022 plus a middle-round pick in 2023 could help facilitate the move. It is unlikely Detroit would consider trading the second-overall selection in 2022 for Samuel, nor would they be likely to give up either 2023 first-round pick given where they are at in the rebuild. Asset-wise, this type of move could prove as a mistake, no matter how good it may look on paper to some fans.

Samuel’s Career Stats & Highlights

There’s no doubting what Samuel brings from a talent perspective on the field. Since coming into the NFL in 2019 as a second-round pick out of South Carolina, Samuel has been changing minds on how the wideout position is played given his ability to be a versatile weapon. Samuel was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as well as a Pro Bowler. Statistically, he is a force, with 2,598 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns to go with 550 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

It’s safe to say that adding Samuel to the mix would be a game-changing move for a Lions team that needs a dramatic shakeup. Adding Willis could also be dynamic, and would give the Lions one of the hottest offense in the league. Whether Brad Holmes is willing to commit to this big of a move at this point in the rebuild remains to be seen.

