Aaron Glenn Makes Bold Statement About Lions’ Defensive Turnaround

There isn’t much confidence from the Detroit Lions fanbase in Aaron Glenn as a coordinator, but that doesn’t apply when it comes to Glenn himself and his team.

Even though the Lions have struggled to start the 2022 season on that side of the ball, Glenn is optimistic in a turnaround. That’s something he shared when meeting with the media on Thursday, October 6.

As Glenn said, he’s got a solid track record, and believes he will be able to turn things around and achieve fixes as a result of that.

Colton Pouncey of The Athletic was present at the press conference, and tweeted about Glenn’s proclamation that things will be on the right track soon.

Aaron Glenn: "My track record speaks for itself. …We're gonna get this thing fixed." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 6, 2022

“Aaron Glenn: “My track record speaks for itself. …We’re gonna get this thing fixed,” he said according to Pouncey’s tweet.

Forgive any Lions fan who is skeptical of hearing this, especially given the fact that the Lions have struggled in a big way on defense to start the season. Still, it’s good to hear that Glenn is in the trenches and seems to think that he can get some changes done.

Glenn Honest About Lions’ Defensive Struggles

In spite of the fact that Glenn still has belief in his team, he also knows that they struggled in a big way in Week 4. It’s something that not even he was willing to sugar coat during the presser.

Normally, Glenn is accustomed to sharing some positives about how the team performed at the start of his presser. This week, he didn’t have anything good to say to the media about what played out on the field as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press pointed out.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn always starts his weekly news conference off with positives from the previous game. Today: "Wish I had a lot of positives to start like I usually do, but there are no positives really by the way that we played." Thought he was very insightful, though — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 6, 2022

“Lions DC Aaron Glenn always starts his weekly news conference off with positives from the previous game. Today: “Wish I had a lot of positives to start like I usually do, but there are no positives really by the way that we played.” Thought he was very insightful, though,” Birkett tweeted.

At the very least, Glenn is honest about what he saw and wasn’t trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes. That’s commendable given most folks understand that his side of the ball is in a pretty desperate state right now.

Lions Defense Played Miserable Week 4

In terms of the loss, it was an epic one for the Lions on defense. The team allowed an ugly 48 points, and Seattle didn’t punt once in the game. Statistically, it was one of the worst games the Lions have played in some time.

Detroit allowed 555 yards in the game, including 320 passing yards and 235 rushing yards. They were gashed to the tune of five total touchdowns including two from Rashaad Penny on the ground. Detroit generated no sacks, gave up nine first down conversions and was unable to generate any takeaways minus an early fumble recovery on a muffed punt.

Swagger, confidence or not, the Lions have to find a way to get off the field more consistently. That falls on Glenn and certainly Dan Campbell to begin to find the answers for the players as to what they must do.

It sounds as if Glenn at least believes such fixes can be achieved in the near future for Detroit.

READ NEXT: Analyst Calls out Dan Campbell for Lions Struggles