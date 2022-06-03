Julian Okwara Pushes Lions Pass Rush to ‘Turn It up’ After Lousy 2021

If there’s been a common problem for the Detroit Lions through the last few years, it’s been the team’s inability to generate enough sacks on the field on defense.

The team hasn’t gotten to the quarterback with near enough consistency given just 30 sacks in 2021, and changing that is something which is a major goal for the team in 2022. Already, goals are being set and looked forward to by players who are desperate to change the narrative surrounding the defense that the opposition’s quarterback is rarely threatened by the Lions.

One such player aiming for that is Julian Okwara. In 2021, Okwara was hardly the problem himself, putting up 5 sacks in a resurgent season off an injury-riddled rookie year of 2020. Speaking with the media on Thursday, June 2, Okwara made no bones about the fact that the team needs to get more aggressive in the trenches as a whole and get their numbers better.

“I mean, last year definitely wasn’t up to par. I think we were in the bottom five of the league in terms of sacks so I think this year, we just really got to turn it up a notch,” he admitted to the media. “It started a couple weeks ago. It started when we were doing get-off drills when we were out here doing workouts and stuff, so I think it starts there and just being able to build that foundation from day one. Just knowing what we need to do, being able to watch our film from last year and knowing the things that we can and can’t do. I think this year, we really got to take it upon ourselves and as players as coaches and everything so just really buy into the mentality that we’re trying to provide the defense and just come in with a nasty, violent mentality (and) get to the quarterback. It’s really just being relentless in our rush and making sure we’re getting there. We want guys to win obviously, so me and coach (Todd) Wash sit in the room (to) be able to find those one-on-ones and just understand where the slide is in terms of offensive line. It’s really just knowledge, and being able to take the coaching.”

In terms of the expectations the team has, Okwara said the group is aiming big ahead of the new season both in terms of numbers and accountability.

“We definitely got big expectations this year so we hold ourselves accountable for that stuff and that’s something we know. I mean, we knew that before you guys even asked the question,” Okwara joked.

Already, the Lions know the objective on defense, and it’s to get to the quarterback by any means needed. It seems as if Okwara is already well-versed on how he feels the team is going to be able to get that done in 2022. It’s refreshing to hear that given some of the usual problems of the team’s defense.

Okwara Wants to Help Lions Wherever He Can

Often referred to as a player who could break out himself for 2022, Okwara remains focused and locked in as it relates to his own game. Like with many players on both sides of the ball, the goal for Okwara is to do whatever he can to help chip in just as he has done in the past. If it means playing more in coverage, he will do it. If it means chipping in on the pass rush, Okwara is ready for that, too.

“I played a lot of different positions and coaches like using me in different situations so I feel like I was open for the challenge and even this year going into year three, I’m just ready for whatever,” Okwara said. I’m definitely growing as a football player (and) as a person, so I mean, whatever situation I feel like coach’s got the best interest for me and I just trust him with whatever it is. It’s really just about knowing what I do and just knowing my strengths and really capitalizing (on) all of them, so I think what coach is using right now accentuates that.”

Detroit’s defense will benefit if their younger players continue to come together, and that’s just what Okwara wants to see on the field himself. In his own game, he clearly hopes to be leading the charge for the team in terms of setting a good example of being a team player.

Okwara’s Stats & Highlights

Coming into the 2021 season, it was clear that Julian Okwara was going to be primed for a big effort on the field. He had missed most of his rookie 2020 season with injury, so it was clear coming in that Okwara was in position to do some damage for the Lions if he could stay healthy. Injuries up front to other players ended up helping Okwara see more of the field, as did the effort he put in as it relates to honing his craft. In his NFL career, he has 30 tackles, 5 sacks and 9 quarterback hits, with the bulk of that work playing out in 2021.

Collegiately, Okwara always showed these kind of attributes. At Notre Dame, he put up 79 total tackles and 15.5 sacks in his career to go with 2 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. Here was some of his work in college:

It was good to see Okwara come into his own in 2021, and it might be even better to see him assuming leadership on defense. With his words, it’s possible the Lions might be able to take a step forward in terms of creating havoc up front.

