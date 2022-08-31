Unexpected Rookie Cheered for Making Lions Roster: ‘He Bet on Himself’

Every year, the Detroit Lions have a player who rises from obscurity during training camp to claim the hearts and minds of the fanbase entering into a new season.

This year, it feels easy to proclaim that player as defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor. The undrafted free agent from Appalachian State has found quite a following since coming into camp and dominating with Detroit, which has left folks downright fired up that he made the team.

Perhaps the most excited party was Taylor’s agent Damien Butler. As he tweeted, Taylor managed to make the Lions amid all odds, even when others might not have believed in him.

Congrats 2 my client Demetrius Taylor aka Big Meech @Latron_ on making the 53-Man roster of the @Lions. Nobody deserves this more than him. When nobody else believed, he bet on himself!! — Damien S. Butler (@Damien_Butler8) August 30, 2022

Taylor managing to crack the Lions is a major feather in the cap of his college program as well, which Cameron Burnett pointed out in a tweet.

App State standout Demetrius Taylor (@Latron_) has made the Lions 53-man roster. Once a UDFA, now on the roster for the 2022 season. Mountaineers making their presence felt in the league. — Cameron Burnett (@Cdburnett7) August 30, 2022

Perhaps better than that is the revelation from across the pond that Taylor’s hype train has left the station and is now taking on all comers from different locations.

THE DEMETRIUS TAYLOR HYPE TRAIN HAS RUN THROUGH THE ROTL UK STATION AND IT IS TAKING ON ALL PASSENGERS! GET IN DEMETRIUS! https://t.co/dfksd7Lwrc — Roar of the Lions UK (@ROTL_UK) August 30, 2022

Add it up and it’s clear Taylor has his fans. As he becomes more well-known and plays a bigger role, this might only become more of the case.

Taylor Impressed During Lions’ Preseason

How did Taylor manage to make the team? With consistent and solid play up front for Detroit. As a result, he earned his way on the roster with some solid preseason tape.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Cohen came away very impressed watching the tape of Taylor, and tweeted about his explosiveness and effort on the field.

Granted he's only gotten preseason reps vs 2s and 3s, I'm really impressed w/ DET UDFA DT (#62) Demetrius Taylor. Tons of explosiveness and effort. Don't see how a guy like this doesn't make a roster – whether in DET or elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/zvWw2zT5Kh — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) August 21, 2022

In the final game of the preseason, Taylor also impressed with his ability to eat space and help collapse the pocket, leading to a sack.

Pass rush and line play will be paramount for the Lions this season, so to see Taylor providing a fast leg-up here no doubt improved his chances of being on the team.

Taylor’s Stats & Highlights

Suddenly, the Lions have depth along their defensive line, but Taylor could be a player who pushes for a role in Detroit now that the team has taken note of his abilities.

Physical and tough, Taylor piled up the sacks in college for Appalachian State with an eye-popping 137 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 46 tackles for-loss and 6 forced fumbles. The tape shows a player capable of making a huge impact, as he was first-team all Sun-Belt the last three years.

Play

Taylor has the goods to be an interesting piece for the Lions. Due to depth up front, it’s hard to say what type of role he will play during the regular season, but the team’s staff is rarely afraid to play emerging talents if they believe in them.

Seeing if Taylor works his way into that group will now be the most important thing to monitor.

