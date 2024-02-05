Lions Linked to Titans Pass Rusher After Hiring DL Coach Terrell Williams

The Detroit Lions have already been connected to several defenders that could improve their pass rush this offseason. Add veteran defensive lineman Denico Autry to the list.

AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton linked the Lions to Autry because of his relationship with new Lions defensive assistant Terrell Williams. Autry played for Williams with the Tennessee Titans each of the past three seasons.

“The 33-year-old just had the best year of his NFL career when he notched 11.5 sacks with the Titans this season,” Payton wrote. “He was arguably the best defensive player on the Titans this past season, and there’s a lot of reason to believe that he would come along with Williams.”

With Williams as his position coach, Autry posted 28.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 54 quarterback hits in 46 games with the Titans. Despite turning 33 last summer, his three-year stint in Tennessee was the best three-year statistical span of his career.

In 2023, Autry had a career-high 50 combined tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. He also had 4 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles to go with his 11.5 sacks.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on February 1 that the Lions added Williams as their run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Williams had been the Titans defensive line coach since 2018.

How Denico Autry Could Fit With the Lions

With Williams coming from Tennessee, the fit is pretty obvious. Furthermore, the Lions need to upgrade their pass rush this offseason.

Aidan Hutchinson was Detroit’s only pass rusher with more than 5 sacks during 2023. Furthermore, the Lions recorded only 2 sacks in the NFC championship game despite having a 17-point halftime lead.

A lot happened that contributed to championship game collapse. But with the San Francisco 49ers throwing a lot in the second half, the Lions would have had a better chance of holding onto their lead with another elite edge rusher.

Autry turns 34 in July, so he isn’t necessarily the big pass rushing splash pundits are calling for the Lions to make. But because of his age, he could be a cheaper option to supplement another bigger offseason move to the Lions pass rush.

Payton called Autry a “phenomenal rotational piece” for the Detroit pass rush.

Pro Football Focus projected Autry to land a 1-year contract worth $7.25 million. Assuming Autry can repeat his production from his three years in Tennessee, that would be excellent value for the Lions.

Other Potential Pass Rushing Fits for Detroit

If Autry produced like he did in Tennessee for the Lions, he’d be more than a rotational piece. Quite frankly, he’d be the missing piece for Detroit having an elite pass rush.

But no matter what, Autry is a short-term solution. The Lions have other options this offseason that would upgrade their pass rush on a more permanent basis.

Most notably, PFF’s Gordon McGuinness connected the Lions to Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

“Edge defender Aidan Hutchinson is already in or near the top tier at his position, but adding an interior pass rusher like Madubuike could take the team’s defense to another level,” McGuinness wrote. “Madubuike is coming off a career year, boasting a 77.7 PFF pass-rushing grade and 64 total pressures — including 31 combined sacks and quarterback hits — on 512 pass-rushing snaps.”

Madubuike recorded 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits last season.

As another option, the Bleacher Report NFL scouting department suggested Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick as a trade target for the Lions this offseason.

Adding an edge rusher in the draft is another possibility for Detroit. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks projected the Lions to pick Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner predicted the Lions to select Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau.

Any of these options would pair wonderfully as additions with Autry in Detroit.