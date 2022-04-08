Lions Meeting With Best SEC Corner During Pre-Draft Process

Defensively, the Detroit Lions need some definite levels of help all over the place, so it makes sense that the team is doing their diligence in many ways ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Not wanting to pigeon hole themselves, the Lions are getting a look at multiple players who could help their goal of getting tougher and finding more elite players for the defensive side of the ball. As a result, it might not be a lock that the Lions are going with a defensive lineman.

As NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed, the Lions will soon be welcoming LSU stud defender Derek Stingley Jr. in for a pre-draft visit. That is interesting news given the cornerback could be in the mix to go high in the draft.

#LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., fresh off an impressive Pro Day, will be busy this month. He heads to the #Texans for a Top 30 pre-draft visit on Sunday, and has meetings with many of the Top 10 teams — #Jaguars, #Lions, #Jets and #Giants, among others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022

“LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., fresh off an impressive Pro Day, will be busy this month. He heads to the Texans for a Top 30 pre-draft visit on Sunday, and has meetings with many of the Top 10 teams — Jaguars, Lions, Jets and Giants, among others,” Rapoport tweeted.

This is the second time the Lions will host a top cornerback on a pre-draft visit. The team also brought Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner into the mix, which proves that the team looks committed to making sure that they get tougher on the back end.

Stingley Jr. represents a solid talent, so the Lions giving him a closer look is notable at this point. If he checks out, there is potential for the team to make him the pick, perhaps higher than most will think.

Singley’s Stats & Highlights

There is certainly no doubting Stingley’s talents on the field as a cornerback. He’s been a lock-down option for a few years now in the SEC, and that’s no small feat considering the great wideouts and players that routinely pass through that conference. While with the Tigers, Stingley managed to do some big things on the field, putting up 73 tackles and 6 interceptions with 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Some of his college experience was cut down by injuries, but when healthy Stingley was the kind of player who could lock players down.





Play



LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Career Highlights 🔒⬇️ ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Junior 6’1 195 lbs From Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Greedy Williams, Tre White & Grant Delpit, LSU has produced NFL caliber defensive backs. Many people consider them… 2022-01-14T00:00:02Z

Stingley will have a lot to prove during the pre-draft process, but if he checks out, he could certainly work his way into the conversation for a top three selection this coming year. That’s true even if the Lions have a few decent cornerbacks and also picked the position during the last few drafts.

Stingley Jr. Called ‘Surprise Player’ for Lions to Target

One player sitting near the top of the draft that could make sense for the Lions is Stingley Jr. The cornerback hasn’t been a popular mock pick high for 2022, but eventually, could work himself up into that mix. If he does, there’s one team that could have a major need that should be looking closely at cornerback in the form of the Lions.

A few months back, a Bleacher Report piece took a look at a surprise prospect every team could look at. For the Lions, Stingley was the answer for writer Brent Sobleski, and as he says, the Lions need a cornerback thanks to the struggles of Jeff Okudah, which means Stingley should be considered strongly if his foot injury checks out.

Detroit did just select Okudah in the draft in 2020, which means they may not be likely to pick up another cornerback, but that doesn’t change the fact that people think they should give a look to Stingley. Others have wondered if the Lions might look at selecting a safety like Kyle Hamilton for their backfield.

With news of this visit, it’s clear the Lions could be set to figure out of they like Stingley Jr.

