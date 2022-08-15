‘We’ll Be Better:’ Linebacker Promises Fix to Lions’ Defensive Issue

During the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener, a big problem showed itself for the team in terms of run defense.

Detroit allowed the Atlanta Falcons’ tandem of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder to rush for 82 yards and 1 touchdown during the game. As a whole, the Falcons rushed for 168 yards. Deduct the contributions from the quarterbacks, however, and Atlanta would have only had 86 yards on the ground.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say the biggest issue was the quarterback scramble in the first game. Linebacker Derrick Barnes saw this play out, and is making a promise to fans that things are going to improve.

Speaking to the media after the game on Friday, August 12, Barnes said that in his opinion, the key breakdowns came as a result of players getting experience. In time, the Lions will use the game as a learning opportunity in order to improve.

Lions vs. Falcons postgame media availability | Preseason vs. Falcons Hear from select Lions players following the first preseason game against the Falcons. 0:00 – 2:59 – TE Devin Funchess 3:00 – 7:03 – LB Derrick Barnes 7:04 – 8:49 – WR Tom Kennedy 8:50 – 9:53 – CB Jeff Okudah 9:54 – 12:01 – LB Malcolm Rodriguez Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx… 2022-08-13T12:00:04Z

“I mean, guys need to just develop, need to learn and stuff. We just need to set better edges,” Barnes said. “Things happen during the game, stuff like that happens so it’s just something that we can go back and watch film and see what happened and get those guys to know that they can do a better job and believe in themselves. That they can set that edge and trap the quarterback in there, so just little minor mistakes here and there. It can kill us, (but) by the same time, it’s a work in progress. The guys are developing and next week, we’ll be better.”

The minor mistakes seemed to add up in a major way, but in Barnes’s opinion, the Lions will be able to see things in the future and play them better for having gone through that experience.

Mobile quarterbacks have been largely uncommon in the NFL, but things are changing rapidly. With players like Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa on the schedule this year, it’s an important issue for this team to remember.

The good news? At the very least, the Lions got a feel for the rush in the preseason. How they react now is up to them, but Barnes seems confident a fix can be found with more experience.

Barnes Discusses Settling in to Own Game

Early on, Barnes managed to get burned quickly on a play, but as he explained to the media, he used the experience to settle down and get a better grasp on the speed of the game.

As Barnes said, the play helped him to get into a groove and settle down. He detailed the small conversation he had with himself on the field in the heat of the moment after things played out.

“For me, it’s like a groove thing. Once you get out there, get your feet wet and then as the game goes on, you probably progress,” he said. “That was the thing for me. I was like ‘okay I got to get you. (I) got to make a play.’ When the time comes, you have to make those big plays.”

Barnes would go on to have a few more big plays, and would finish with 1 tackle and 1 assist, showing his ability to bounce back quickly. It’s a trait the rest of the team’s defense will have to learn this week.

Barnes Praises Lions Offense for Help Developing

In terms of how the Lions can iron out some defensive issues, the team need only take a look within to understand where improvements can come from in the days ahead.

As he explained, the team offers players a great opportunity given the talent they feature on the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the team’s elite offensive line manages to help Detroit’s defense improve on the regular.

“You’re talking about the best tackles, best guards, one of the best centers. It’s unbelievable that you see that type of lineup in one program. Going against those guys every day is a challenge and I love going against those guys because they’re going to give you their all and it’s going to make you better as a player,” Barnes explained.

Detroit’s defense is blessed to have the makings of a potentially elite offense to hone their skill. That, combined with an understanding of what went wrong, could only help the Lions find their way in time.

