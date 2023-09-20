Lions Named Landing Spot for 2-Time Rushing Champion

The Detroit Lions possessed one of the league’s more intriguing running back tandems heading into 2023. But with injuries hurting the team’s backfield, trade rumors are creating new running back duos for the Lions.

On September 20, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox connected the Lions to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, a two-time rushing champion.

“The Lions could consider Henry, as David Montgomery is expected to miss ‘a couple weeks’ with a quad injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” Knox wrote in a weekly story about players who could be the “proverbial ‘last piece of the puzzle'” for contending teams. “Henry would form a very intriguing tandem with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.”

Henry, who is in the final year of his four-year extension with Tennessee (1-1), has rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the season. While those statistics are respectable, it’s taken Henry 40 carries to reach those totals. He’s averaging 3.6 yards per carry, well below his 4.7 career average.

Last season, Henry posted 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per rush.

How Derrick Henry Could Fit With the Lions

Montgomery is dealing with a quad injury that is likely to sideline the veteran back for two games, according to Knox.

Lions’ RB David Montgomery, who did not finish Sunday’s game and was limping after, told reporters he it would take “a couple weeks” for his quad injury to heal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported after Week 2 that Montgomery said in the locker room his injury “could take a couple weeks” to heal. That leaves open the possibility that Montgomery returns before Week 5, but the odds are stacked against him.

After facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, the Lions square off versus the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. So unless Montgomery recovers in under 10 days, he will miss two contests.

The Lions have Gibbs and veteran Craig Reynolds to replace Montgomery. Gibbs has been impressive at times as a rookie, but it’s been pretty evident in the first two games that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson doesn’t want to overload Gibbs with too much responsibility.

That may change now with Montgomery out. But a trade for a running back could help the Lions keep Gibbs in a comfortable role.

Henry led the NFL in rushing during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2020, he became the eighth player to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season with 2,027 yards. He also led the league with 17 rushing yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Henry’s yards per rush average has dropped over the past three seasons. In 2021, he missed nine games because of a foot injury.

But when healthy, Henry has remained a workhorse back. He led the NFL in rushing attempts last season, and through two games, he’s on pace for 340 carries.

Adding Henry is a short-term solution for the Lions backfield because he will be a free agent in March. But he would add tremendous depth for Detroit’s running back room this season.

Cam Akers a Better Fit in the Lions Backfield?

Henry may be the best back that’s eventually available on the trade market. But he may not be the best fit for Detroit.

Even at 29 years old, Henry’s past may demand that he touches the ball more than what the Lions can really offer him. While Detroit could use running back depth over the next two weeks, Montgomery is expected to return sooner rather than later.

Once he’s back, it will be unnecessary for the Lions to have Montgomery, Gibbs and Henry.

For that reason, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers could be a better fit for the temporary role Detroit is trying to fill in its backfield, according to a post by Fantasy Pros’ Russell Brown, who suggested Akers as a trade target for the Lions on September 18.

With the injury to David Montgomery, I could see the Lions reaching out. https://t.co/jsjQeWw9VM — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) September 18, 2023

Last season, Akers had 786 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. But he’s had a rocky relationship with the Rams over the past year and was inactive during Week 2.

Although not as talented as Henry, Akers is a better option to split snaps with Gibbs over the next two weeks. Moreover, Akers would more naturally fit in a No. 3 role after Montgomery returns.

Finally, Akers would probably cost less in trade compensation to acquire than Henry.