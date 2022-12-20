Injured Lions Defender Has Frustrating Status Update for Panthers Game

The Detroit Lions have been getting healthier as the season has pushed on, but in Week 15, they suffered yet another key injury that will impact them down the stretch.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who has turned his season around and is playing a key role with rookie Kerby Joseph, exited the victory over the New York Jets with a shoulder injury and did not return. Now, his status for Week 16 is looking pretty dire.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, December 20, Dan Campbell provided an update about Elliott, and said that he is unlikely to play against the Carolina Panthers as a result of the shoulder ailment. Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com provided the update.

Safety DeShon Elliott probably won't play Saturday, per Dan Campbell, because of the shoulder injury suffered last week. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 20, 2022

Another key point? It is not yet known whether or not Elliott will be a multi-week injury as of this point in time, which means this could certainly drag on. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed that fact out.

Campbell said Elliott will likely miss this week, but it's still uncertain whether it's a multi-week injury. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 20, 2022

It seems likely that Elliott will miss this week’s game in Carolina, but the hope is he could return at some point over the final two weeks of the season. The Lions will need him in a big way for a couple of hard-hitting NFC North contests to close the season in Week 17 and Week 18 over Chicago and Green Bay.

Without the injured Tracy Walker and with the team’s secondary struggling with giving up big plays to the tune of yards per-game in the second level, losing Elliott is very significant at this point.

The Lions will be hoping veteran C.J. Moore can step in, as he has at other points this season including last week. Moore put up two tackles in relief duty for Elliott.

Detroit Getting Healthier Despite Injury

Even though Elliott exited the game with the shoulder injury, it shouldn’t be lost that the Lions are starting to get healthier in a big way down the stretch of the season.

Last week, perhaps the best example was shown of this, as cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who returned last month and has secured his first career sack and interception in back-to-back weeks on the field.

Additionally, the Lions saw defensive end Romeo Okwara make his presence felt in a large way. The edge, who had missed most of 2021 and 2022 recovering from an ACL injury, racked up a pair of sacks on the game.

Add in the health the Lions have found at wide receiver in the form of DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds as well as at running back in D’Andre Swift, and things seem to have turned at the right time for the team.

This injury to Elliott represents a setback to be sure, but for now, the Lions remain progressing in the right direction as a team.

Elliott Enjoying 2022 Revival for Lions

After being benched at the halfway point of the year, Elliott has made big play after big play the last handful of weeks, which has shown his overall value to the team and proven how important he is.

Elliott has churned out more than a few big plays, and possibly the best lately he made was the forced fumble that set the tone against Jacksonville. Without that, the Lions may not get off to such a quality start.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Elliott could be making a strong case to stay as a key young piece. That’s especially true given the fact he has 91 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

His rebound for the Lions has been very impressive, as has his play at safety, a critical spot on the field. The team will be hoping he can get himself back in the mix quickly.