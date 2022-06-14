Lions Reveal Signing of Former Michigan Standout Tight End to Roster

The Detroit Lions never stop looking to add to their roster, and that was proven again with yet another surprising June signing from the team.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Lions revealed they would be adding free agent tight end Devin Funchess to a deal. Funchess, a free agent, came into the league as a wideout given that was what he did in college, but transitioned quickly to tight end, a spot which was natural for him.

The team revealed the news in a tweet that they shared, which showed Funchess pictured. Here’s a look at how the team broke the news that they would be adding the former local star to the team:

Funchess comes to the Lions with plenty of NFL experience on his hands, and a good chance to break through at his position. The Lions don’t have a ton of depth at tight end, so Funchess has a good chance to make inroads toward making the roster and making a comeback.

Nothing will be guaranteed, but Funchess is now in the mix in his home state, which should be a comfortable fit.

Funchess’s Career Stats & Highlights

A former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2015 out of Michigan, Funchess stayed with the Panthers until 2018 and made a big early impact in the league. In 2019, Funchess signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and he then joined the Green Bay Packers in 2020. In 2021, he was an offseason member of the San Francisco 49ers before landing his deal in Detroit.

Statistically, Funchess has been up and down with 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career in the NFL. Here’s a look at some of his highlights thus far in the league:

Funchess will have a good chance to make a good impression on the Lions. He has some decent NFL tape and is just 28 years of age.

Lions Tight End Room Needed Offseason Upgrades

It’s not a surprise to see the Lions targeting another tight end in Funchess. The team needed to find some help behind T.J. Hockenson. The last few years, Hockenson has been good, but he has had injury problems come up that have slowed his progress in recent seasons and depth has been needed. Outside of a rush at the end of the year by undrafted free agent Brock Wright, the team didn’t have much of note at all at the position. Without Hockenson, the team’s production slumps at the positions, and that is not what the Lions want to see. Detroit added Garrett Griffin, but he is more of a blocker. Brock Wright should help, but he is a former undrafred free agent and not a prolific pass catcher either.

The addition of Funchess will allow the Lions a chance to boost the depth at tight end, and will also allow the team the freedom to give Hockenson a rest at times. While he is a workhorse, there has been some wear and tear on his body and having another option to go to would help the Lions in a big way. Funchess may have to fight to make the roster, but he may have a better chance to do so at this point.

