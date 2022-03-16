D.J. Chark’s Addition to Lions Called ‘Steal,’ Given Flawless Grades

Early in the NFL free agency period, the Detroit Lions have taken a measured approach, choosing to fill their needs from within the team with internal free agents.

Detroit’s one foray outside of the family has come for a big-time wide receiver, and it’s a move that has been very well-received by those who cover the sport in the media. A couple of outlets have taken to grading the moves as they come in, and Detroit’s bigger-ticket addition passes the grade in a big way so far in their mind.

Pro Football Focus has been grading every move teams have made, and Detroit’s move to secure Chark was one of two they have graded along with the re-signing of safety Tracy Walker. The Lions took home a grade of “average” for the re-signing of Walker, but did much better in the mind of the site with regards to Chark.

Chark’s signing of a reported one-year deal worth up to $12 million dollars was given a grade of “above average” by the site. They lauded the deal on the basis of the fact that Chark is a solid talent who can run and make catches. As was written in the piece “he has skills that simply cannot be taught. The Lions did very well here to get him on a one-year flier, providing a huge boost to their offense.”

It’s notable to hear PFF lauding the deal and believing it could turn out as a winner in time for the Lions relative to what Chark can give them.

Chark Signing Given ‘A’ Grade From Bleacher Report

PFF was far from the only site that likes what they see from the Lions in terms of the Chark move. Bleacher Report and writer Gary Davenport also looked at grading the moves in real-time, and when it came to Detroit signing Chark, the move was revealed to be a positive one from the Lions perspective overall. Davenport gave the signing an ‘A’ grade, and called the move a “steal” for the Lions relative to the money Jacksonville handed out at wide receiver otherwise to a few more unproven targets in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

As Davenport wrote specifically, “this is one of the best signings of free agency so far. A no-risk, below-market deal that could pay off in a big way if Chark rebounds in 2022.”

Chark’s deal has little risk attached to it for the Lions and only high reward. If he plays up to his deal, he can earn a new extension with the team like Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond did this offseason. If not, the Lions can simply attack the free agent market again in coming years while also bringing along a young wideout from the 2022 NFL draft. To this end, the move does look like one that deserves to have a high grade attached to it as Davenport and others have done.

Chark’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to like Chark, a former Pro Bowl player and the Lions have managed to find a player who has a big body that can make catches in traffic. Chark is that guy, and has been for some time in Jacksonville. He could be earning himself a nice pay bump as a result. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more.

After the move was finished, it’s clear that Chark is a big fit and the kind of move that could reverberate for Detroit. Already, folks in the NFL community seem to like his fit for the team, making the move a possible home run for the Lions and one to be graded highly.

