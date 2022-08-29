Analyst Calls out Top Lions Free Agent Addition Before 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions made finding more weaponry for their offense a goal this offseason, and in the case of DJ Chark, they seem to have scored in a big way.

Already, Chark has made a habit of making big plays to start the season, and when Week 1 begins, he will get a better chance to showcase his talents. That will be important for the wide receiver this year not just due to his importance for the Lions.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at naming the players with the most riding on their seasons in 2022. Chark made the cut for the Lions, and as writer Brad Spielberger said, his choice to bet big on himself may indeed look smart by the end of the year.

“Chark and his camp’s decision to go the short-term contract route after missing most of the 2021 campaign to injury has aged well, and with a productive year potentially serving as the No. 1 option in Detroit, the 25-year-old could still cash in big on a multi-year deal,” he wrote.

As a result of this move, Spielberger predicts that “if he can stay healthy and productive for a full season, he’ll look to be paid accordingly.”

Whether that is in Detroit or not remains to be seen, but the Lions have rewarded players who perform on short-term deals before. Wideouts Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond earned new deals for this season, as did Charles Harris on defense.

Regardless, there is still pressure on Chark to deliver. He will be shouldering a big part of the load offensively with Jameson Williams out to start the regular season. Seeing if Chark can stay healthy and translate his game is the next step.

Chark Enjoyed Impressive Camp With Lions

The wideout has made the most of his opportunity to impress the Lions early on, and turned in big plays on the regular during training camp with his new team.

Once again, Chark made one of the more impressive plays of the camp period stretching out for a catch on Saturday, August 6 as the highlights showed:

It wasn’t just that play, though. Chark has made big moves during camp to impress the Lions including a diving catch on August 5 as well:

New #Lions WR DJ Chark made a ridiculous diving catch for a touchdown 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/XEG4iWQ6BA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2022

All of these big plays help show that Chark could be in line for a major bounce-back season, which could be just what the doctor ordered for his career trajectory in the future.

Chark’s Career Stats & Highlights

There’s reason to say Chark could turn out to be a value for the team and might find a way to impress from the start of of the season until the finish in 2022.

It’s easy to like his game as a former Pro Bowl player, and the Lions have managed to find a player who has a big body that can make catches in traffic. Chark is that guy, and has been for some time in Jacksonville. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career.

Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:

Play

DJ Chark Complete 2021 Season Highlights Chark is a fourth-year wide receiver out of Louisiana State University. He was a 2nd round pick (61st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark had a very modest rookie season. He dealt with some injuries and only played in 11 games. He had 14 receptions for 174 yards and no scores that year. Chark’s… 2021-11-19T21:02:57Z

The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more in 2022.

If he can get that done, it might be a big advantage for not just the Lions, but his own career trajectory as well.

READ NEXT: Internet Grills Lions Quarterbacks for Poor Play