Top Lions Free Agent Projected to Land With Key Rival for 2023 Season

The Detroit Lions have plenty of in-house free agents to ponder ahead of the start of the 2023 offseason, and a few of the most interesting are on the offensive side of the ball.

Running back Jamaal Williams has made a case to return, but in addition to him, the team has another weapon in wideout DJ Chark that could figure in as an important player for the team to keep for their fourth-rated offense from 2022.

Will Chark return, though? Recent comments make it seem as if he could wish to stay, but at the same time, he acknowledged the game as a business. A new projection hints at what could happen if Chark does indeed leave, and it might not be great for the Lions.

Pro Football Focus writer Brad Spielberger took a look at identifying the ideal landing spots for top free agents this coming season.

In terms of Chark, the Minnesota Vikings were called his best fit for next season. Why? The receiver would give them a player who would take some attention off Justin Jefferson while offering T.J. Hockenson a running mate. It would also take a playmaker away from the Lions.

“With Chark, the Vikings get a downfield threat who can take the top off opposing defenses, clearing room for his former LSU teammate in Justin Jefferson and also taking a playmaker away from the division rival Detroit Lions. Tight end T.J. Hockenson will also have more room to operate over the middle,” Spielberger wrote.

As Spielberger acknowledges in his writeup, injuries are a concern for Chark, which could complicate his free agency case. Nevertheless, he likes his ability to catch passes deep down field and make impact plays.

Should Chark stay in the division to catch deep balls from Kirk Cousins, that wouldn’t be ideal for the Lions and their 32nd rated defense from 2022.

Analyst: Chark Might ‘Star Elsewhere’ in 2023

Already, many in the media seem to be preparing the Lions for the reality that Chark may be moving on. Bleacher Report is no exception.

Writer Gary Davenport took a look at picking out free agent players who might star in 2023 elsewhere, and Chark made the list from the Lions.

As Davenport explained, with other big-time wideouts now included in Detroit’s attack, Chark might find targets hard to come by within the team’s offense in 2023. That could mean, in Davenport’s opinion, he should look elsewhere for a job. Perhaps even with the rival Chicago Bears.

“Chark’s role in Motown isn’t likely to increase next season. Amon-Ra St. Brown is Jared Goff’s unquestioned favorite target. Jameson Williams should be a big part of the Lions offense in 2023 after barely playing as a rookie. But if Chark lands with a receiver-needy team like the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, he could see a sizable increase in target share,” Davenport wrote in the piece.

If Chark does leave, Davenport seems to think he might have a better shot of breaking out and showing himself as a force elsewhere.

Looking at Chark’s 2022 Stats With Lions

In terms of Chark’s season in Detroit, injuries prevented it from really taking off as well as it could have in a bigger way, but he did a decent job to show his skill when healthy.

This past season, Chark put up a total of 502 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches. More importantly, though, he seemed to come on down the stretch over the last few critical weeks of the season with major plays.

He made two clutch fourth-down catches in Week 18 to help the Lions defeat Green Bay 20-16.

GOFF TO CHARK TO END THE PACKERS SEASON 🤯🤯 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/2IsaFGzB3f — Ball Brief (@BallBrief_) January 9, 2023

Chark also enjoyed a few other solid games. He posted a 94 yard, one-touchdown game in a 34-23 win against Minnesota. Then, he collected a 108-yard performance against Carolina in Week 16 with a few fantastic catches:

DJ Chark is criminally underrated. I said it. pic.twitter.com/DbxcvlBfRg — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 24, 2022

What to do with Chark is a big issue the Lions will have to sort out in due time. At this point, many are starting to believe that he may indeed take his talents elsewhere for the 2023 season.