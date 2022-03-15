Lions’ D.J. Chark Signing Labeled ‘Best’ Early Within Free Agency

The Detroit Lions found a big way to upgrade their wideout position by signing D.J. Chark to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million dollars, and it was no surprise to see the team turn their focus to Chark given the prices on the market elsewhere.

In the end, the Lions got a deal on Chark that many teams may envy given the lower cost and lower risk, and after the move, the internet was downright fired up to see Chark landing with the Lions on a deal that most can agree is a very good move.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Brett Whitefield wrote on Twitter, the best part of the Chark singing shows the Lions likely wish to dip into a potentially elite wideout class during the draft, which would be a huge development.

Best part about the Chark signing in Detroit is that it almost ensures the Lions dip into this WR talent pool early in the draft, which I am a fan of. — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) March 15, 2022

The deal might end up being one of the best on the market in terms of wide receivers during the early part of free agency given the price.

DJ Chark on a one year prove it deal is the best pass-catcher singing through 24 hours of free agency — Davis Mattek (davismattek.eth) (@DavisMattek) March 15, 2022

As many seem to think, the Chark move is a good low-risk, high-reward type move for the Lions that could even prove to be true for the fans.

DJ Chark is a fun low-risk, high-reward gamble based on the cost and commitment. He's gonna get hurt and miss time, but the Lions could have done worse. They'll still probs draft another receiver. I can get down with it. — Brady Fred (@Brady_Fred) March 15, 2022

Some even have been calling Detroit’s offense underrated with Chark in the mix, considering the players the Lions already have on the roster in the form of Jared Goff, T.J. Hockenson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift.

The Lions offense is underrated 👀 pic.twitter.com/1XHUGy27Nu — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 15, 2022

Even after the Chark move was revealed, fans still think it’s possible to think that another free agent could be coming into the mix after the money saved.

Honestly I feel like getting DJ Chark on a 1 year deal is probably better than overpaying for Allen Robinson. Now let’s go get Marcus Williamson. And definitely still would love for us to draft a WR at either 32 or 34. — Amon-Ra St. Brown Stan (@CFCommitments) March 15, 2022

Obviously, Chark has a chance to prove the Lions right in the end, and that’s an exciting development for the team. It’s safe to say this move has been very well-received in the end.

Chark Will Help Upgrade Lions Offense

Detroit badly needed a big-bodied pass catcher that is a bonafide deep threat and Chark is that. He has proven before with his work in the league that he is a player capable of going up and getting the ball vertically, which is what the Lions have missed in a big way in the offense last year. Chark could help open up Detroit’s offense in that he will give Jared Goff a vertical threat to throw the ball to deep down the field. In 2019, Chark was a Pro Bowler, but if he has struggled with anything in is career, it’s been injuries. Last year, he was lost with an ankle injury which cost him the end of his 2021 season.

The one-year deal gives the Lions some wiggle room and avoids risk. Detroit isn’t bogged down with a major long-term deal, and Chark gets a chance to prove that he can be an elite pass catcher. If he is able to do that, there’s a great chance the Lions keep him around and reward him as they have done with Josh Reynolds. With both Chark and Reynolds, the team has a pair of vertical options that will help them deliver upon some more big plays for the future.

Chark’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to like Chark, a former Pro Bowl player and the Lions have managed to find a player who has a big body that can make catches in traffic. Chark is that guy, and has been for some time in Jacksonville. He could be earning himself a nice pay bump as a result. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





Play



DJ Chark Complete 2021 Season Highlights Chark is a fourth-year wide receiver out of Louisiana State University. He was a 2nd round pick (61st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark had a very modest rookie season. He dealt with some injuries and only played in 11 games. He had 14 receptions for 174 yards and no scores that year. Chark’s… 2021-11-19T21:02:57Z

The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more.

After the move was finished, it’s clear that Chark is a big fit and the kind of move that could reverberate for Detroit.

READ NEXT: Heavy on Lions Post-Combine Mock Draft 2.0