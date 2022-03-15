Lions Agree to Terms With Young Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver: Report

The Detroit Lions didn’t make a huge play on the first day of the legal tampering period outside the family, but wasted little time getting things going on day two.

Early in the day, the team reportedly landed their top wideout option in D.J. Chark, adding him on a one-year deal. Chark was one of the top names available on the market at the position.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The news was first broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted about the agreement the Lions had in place with Chark for the 2022 offseason.

Former Jaguars’ WR D.J. Chark intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

“Former Jaguars’ WR D.J. Chark intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Chark, at just 25 years old, is a solid signing for the Lions as a player who can get down the field and make the big plays. His deal was for one-year and $10 million dollars, but could be up to $12 million according to Schefter.

Chark’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to like Chark, a former Pro Bowl player and the Lions have managed to find a player who has a big body that can make catches in traffic. Chark is that guy, and has been for some time in Jacksonville. He could be earning himself a nice pay bump as a result. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





Play



DJ Chark Complete 2021 Season Highlights Chark is a fourth-year wide receiver out of Louisiana State University. He was a 2nd round pick (61st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark had a very modest rookie season. He dealt with some injuries and only played in 11 games. He had 14 receptions for 174 yards and no scores that year. Chark’s… 2021-11-19T21:02:57Z

The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more. Giving him a nice payday could help the team take off offensively during the 2022 season. The hope is he can manage to bounce back and look healthy off his injury, and that is what the Lions are betting on.

Wideout Long Looked Like Top Offseason Target for Lions

It is not a shock to see the Lions pursue one of the top young wideouts on the market, because the position is a huge need for the team moving forward. The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the spot, and that hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Add in the development of Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop. The Lions also have Quintez Cephus coming back from injury.

Now, Chark can be added to this list, and it could help the depth of Detroit’s receiving group when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Lions Cap Space Into Free Agency