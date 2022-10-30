The 3 Players Who Will Most Determine Outcome of Lions vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will tangle with the Miami Dolphins as they try to get their season back on track following a string of ugly losses.

As they get back to Ford Field, the team will have no shortage of issues to sift out, but the good news seems to be that they will see more than a few injury returns for the roster in this game. That could help them try to get back to business and back in the win column.

What players are going to be the most vital for a win this week? Here’s a look at who must lead the way, and a prediction on how the game will go.

1. D’Andre Swift, Running Back

D’Andre Swift’s return to the Lions couldn’t come at a better time. The team’s offense is scuffling after scoring a grand total of six points in two ugly road games. The worst part? Detroit’s ground attack has fizzled lately, with costly fumbles and a lack of production in both losses.

Swift seems ready to go off and prove why he is such a key player for the team’s offense. Ever since he went down with the ankle injury vs. Minnesota in Week 3, Detroit’s offense has been hit or miss. With a healthy Swift, the team could change the dynamic run to pass and perhaps have the firepower to move the ball like they’ve become accustomed to in the past.

2. Jared Goff, Quarterback

Any NFL team goes as their quarterback does, but it seems the Lions just can’t afford Jared Goff to be average to below average more than most. When Goff plays that way, as he has, the team gets blown out and doesn’t seem to have much of a chance of winning at all.

Goff knows he has to be better controlling the football, and his offensive coordinator knows the Lions have to stick to the plan of what’s made the team successful in the past and drill down on the details. This game will allow fans to see whether or not the Lions have succeeded at doing this in practice, or if the team is trending in the wrong direction behind a sputtering quarterback who needs to be replaced.

This is a big game for Goff to try and stem the tide with Lions fans. If he can have a better performance, he can rescue his reputation. If it spirals, calls for a new quarterback will only intensify until the end of the season.

3. Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Defensively, while it would benefit the Lions to continue to ramp up the production in the trenches, all eyes will be on the backfield for this game, and specifically on cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Okudah has enjoyed a strong bounce-back season, which has been huge for him. In Week 7 he managed to post a whopping 15 total tackles, a mark which made NFL history. In the past, Okudah has shadowed top receivers and will have his hands full with Tyreek Hill.

Another big game from Okudah will go a long way toward proving this rebound isn’t some flash in the pan. A big game against the likes of Hill will help cement the idea that Okudah is an emerging player in the league at defensive back.

Prediction: Lions 27, Dolphins 20

Detroit puts together a much better offensive attack and manages to do just enough to surprise a solid Miami team that is also dinged-up a bit. It might be a surprise to Lions fans if the team does this much scoring, but it could happen, and if it does, could ignite a bit of a turnaround. The defense will play much better as well and keep the team in the game, and the offense will do just enough to keep the score respectable and sneak out a win.