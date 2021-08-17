Lions Reveal Release of Veteran Long Snapper Don Muhlbach

Don Muhlbach is one of the oldest players in the NFL, and he has celebrated yet another milestone birthday. Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions delivered him some awful news on his special day, revealing that he was getting released.

On Tuesday, August 17, Dan Campbell revealed that the Lions would be releasing Muhlbach, their long time long snapper. At age 40, there wasn’t much Muhlbach hadn’t seen or done in Detroit, but he will now be moving on from the team.

Speaking at a press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news and spoke in somber tones about Muhlbach, a player that he played with.





“I got the utmost respect for Don (Muhlbach), I played with Don. 17 seasons, 260 games. 37th overall all-time games played in this league. Dude’s a pro. He’s an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization, always will. He always represented it well. Outstanding teammate. Always locked in. Man of his word. I hate it, man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him,” Campbell said.

When asked to explain the move, Campbell said the decision was reached because it was time.

“The best way to put it is, it was time. It was time,” Campbell told the media. “As I told the guys out there, as weird as this sounds, this doesn’t mean that he was beaten out. (Scott) Daly’s here and he still has to compete for a job and he knows that as does everybody else on this roster. But it was time. I wish him the best, he and his family, and he’s a stud. And I hate we had to be the ones to do this.”

The Lions also paid tribute to Muhlbach with a quick post of appreciation on social media:

17 seasons

260 career games Thank you, Don pic.twitter.com/E2FGjdQ6sE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

Detroit will now have to break in a new snapper, and little-known Scott Daly will be given the first crack at taking Muhlbach’s job in the Motor City. Daly, out of Notre Dame in 2017, was in camp with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and played a few years in the AAF and XFL before being signed by the Lions this past May.

Lions Re-Signed Don Muhlbach This Offseason

This news likely comes as a significant surprise to Lions fans given the team had re-signed their veteran long-snapper this past offseason. Muhlbach was a free agent coming into this offseason, and unsure if he would snap again. Fans were likely worried about losing the veteran. Both sides came to a contract agreement on a one-year pact back in March.

Return of the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qUVn2qpMhx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 19, 2021

As the saying went for Lions fans, it seemed that it was another year of being able to depend on death, taxes and Muhlbach. Even though he had re-upped, it became clear that the Lions wanted to move in a different direction on the field at a key position on their special teams.

Muhlbach’s Career Biography

The former Texas A&M product broke into. the league as an undrafted free agent in 2004. Though he started his career with the Baltimore Ravens initially, he has been the Detroit snapper ever since and has seen plenty along the way, both good and bad. He witnessed the Lions go 0-16 in 2008, but then was there as they returned to the playoffs in 2011, 2014 and 2017. While he’s never won a title or an NFC North, the rally cry for the team could have become win one for Muhlbach these next few years if he continues to stick it out on the field for the team.

Muhlbach has been a Pro Bowler a pair of times in his career, in 2012 and 2018. He’s also been the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Award before, which shows the class that Muhlbach has on the field and the respect he has across the league for what he does.

It’s clear that Muhlbach will always be a fan favorite and a player that folks pull for. While it might be odd to consider a long snapper a big loss the team will be challenged to replace him both in terms of play and with his character.

