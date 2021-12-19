Draft Analyst Believes Lions Have ‘Fun’ Future Ahead Building Roster

The Detroit Lions haven’t enjoyed a great 2021 season, but they put an exclamation point on it at the end with a major upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Watching the Lions in that game left one NFL draft analyst very exited for the future in the Motor City, and that should be good news for Lions fans as they get set to think about the future when the present is still very much in focus this year.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid was quick to point out during the game that the Lions might not have talent on the roster minus the offensive line, but it will be very fun to watch and see how Brad Holmes builds the roster moving forward over the next few years given how hard they play for Dan Campbell.

Outside of the OL, the Lions don’t have much talent on the roster, but they play HARD for Dan Campbell and that staff. Going to be fun watching Brad Holmes build this team and watch how they progress over the next few years. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 19, 2021

Quietly, the Lions might have a better future than most would care to admit, and that would be true even if the Lions didn’t have the top overall pick in the draft.

Lions Depth Showing Through in 2021

Though the Lions struggled in a big way most of the year, it’s been impressive to say the least to see how the team’s depth has shown up late in the year. Hurt by injuries as well as a COVID-19 outbreak and issues with the flu, the Lions have had to call up players from the practice squad and depend on production from them in order to get by. It’s not a proposition that has worked well in the past for the team, but it is starting to show that Brad Holmes might have the right eye for scouting given how well it has worked. Names like Craig Reynolds, Jerry Jacobs, Brock Wright, Evan Brown and company are playing a big role and Holmes added them to the roster.

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Primer

Detroit will continue to use the draft as the big way to build their roster. If the Lions manage to secure the top selection in the draft as most will hope they can do, there’s a multitude of ways they could elect to go with the pick given the unique needs of the roster. The team’s defense needs playmakers up front to rush the passer along the defensive line, and could also need depth on the back end at cornerback. Offensively, the Lions have a major need for a big time pass catching wideout to help their down field attack on offense. As always, quarterback is going to be a position to watch near the top of the draft, especially considering the early struggles of Goff with the Lions in 2021.

The good news for Detroit? They also have the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade for this year and next year, and figure to gain multiple compensatory selections for 2022 so some serious building can occur for the roster if the team manages to secure the top overall pick. Obviously, there is no shortage of needs for the team to ponder with all of their selections next year.

It could be a bright future for the Lions if they hit on these picks and build the roster.

