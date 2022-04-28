Lions to Have Legend, Funny Man Super-Fan Announce 2nd Round Pick

The Detroit Lions will be can’t-miss television during the 2022 NFL draft all weekend long, but it seems as if that will be especially true Friday night.

When the second-round gets going, the Lions are slated to pick 34th early on, and that selection will have some star power attached to it in terms of reveal. Detroit will have super-fan and actor Keegan Michael-Key along with star Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders telling the masses of their pick decision.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The team revealed the news with a tweet last week, and getting a pick in the draft is sure to be a thrill for Key. Sanders has done the deed before as this shows:

Key is coming off hosting the NFL Awards show for 2022, so he has only gained in stature within league circles. Pairing him with Sanders will be a win for Lions fans everywhere on the second night of the draft.

Sanders Has Announced Lions Picks Before

It’s not a surprise at all to see Sanders getting into the mix to announce a pick for Detroit. He’s done it before, as recently as 2013 when he announced Detroit’s first pick at the time in Ezekiel Ansah. Typically, Roger Goodell does the first-round selections, but Sanders was his special guest and did a great job as the video shows.

Play

Detroit Lions select Ziggy Ansah with the #5 NFL draft pick The Detroit Lions selected Ghanaian-born Ziggy Ansah with the #5 pick in the 2013 Draft. In 2010, when he arrived in the US to play basketball as a walk-on at BYU, he had never seen a game of American Football. After not making the cut on the basketball team in 2008 or 2009, he switched… 2013-04-27T16:52:28Z

Sanders himself was no slouch as a player on the field as everyone knows. With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans.

Even in spite of the exit, Sanders has re-connected with the Lions now and remains a force for good with the team and the community. Fans come together to celebrate him constantly, and will get a chance to do this as well during this year’s draft.

Key Huge Lions Fan, Attended 2021 Blowout Victory

Growing up in Detroit, it’s easy to see why Key is such a big fan of the Lions. He has managed to attend games in the past, and always seems to make time for the team when he can. In 2021, Key was even at the game when the Lions beat the Arizona Cardinals for their first win of the year. The team shared this tweet before the game with Key checking in:

Known for his work on Mad TV as well as Comedy Central’s hit show Key and Peele, Key remains a major figure in Hollywood comedy. He is also a person that is never shy about representing his home city whenever he can, which folks in Detroit have to love.

During the 2022 NFL draft, the Lions will bring a fan and a fan favorite front and center. That’s a solid way for the team to proceed.

READ NEXT: Lions Bold Draft Prediction Revolves Around a Quarterback