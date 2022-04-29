Lions Given Identical Solid Grades for Pair of 1st Round Picks

The Detroit Lions had one of the bolder nights of any team in the 2022 NFL draft, and may have been able to secure a couple of players who can play a big role in the turnaround.

With defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wideout Jameson Williams, the Lions landed a pair of players that many scouts figure to be amongst the best of the best at their position in the draft. The tandem could mean a great deal for Detroit’s rebuild, and that is just what some of the analysts see being the case.

After the first-round of the NFL draft played out, Bleacher Report and writer Brent Sobleski took a look at grading every pick. Detroit had a pair within the top 15 after a major trade up, and each have been looked at very favorably by Moton in the piece in terms of the first returns.

Starting with Hutchinson, Sobleski rated the move a B+ for Detroit and said that the team did good to land the local star who can fill a major need on defense. Still, if there was a reason the move didn’t garner a higher grade, it could be because in Sobleski’s words, Hutchinson may not be able to reach a higher level.

“What is Hutchinson’s ultimate upside? This question is what takes this selection from a slamdunk ‘A’ to just outside of that range, because Hutchinson may never develop into one of the league’s elite pass-rushers. But he’s exactly what the Lions need,” Sobleski wrote.

For Williams, the stunning trade upward helped the Lions land a player that can be electric for their offense, which is why the Lions received a B+ for the move.

“Williams tilts the field unlike any other wide receiver prospect in the class. His aforementioned speed affects everything offensively and how opposing defenses must account for him at all times,” Sobleski admitted.

As a whole, that’s a pair of B+ grades which gives the Lions a comfortable B+ average from Bleacher Report heading into the second and third-rounds. On tap there could be more defense for the Lions and perhaps another surprise or two.

Hutchinson’s College Stats & Highlights

It’s not a surprise to see Hutchinson drawing a great score. In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

This year, his work has been even better. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He’s looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.

Hutchinson becoming a member of the Lions is special for the legions of fans who also root for Michigan. There is a great chance that he could turn out special when all is said and done, and the tape does show a player that can project to be a major stud.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like Simms has done. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

With both Williams and Hutchinson, the Lions have found solid picks they hope translate to the next level well. Early grade indications show that could be the case.

