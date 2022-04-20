New Odds See ‘Significant Shift’ for Lions’ Top Draft Selection

The Detroit Lions are whittling down what they want to do in the 2022 NFL draft, and over the course of a few weeks, plenty of things have changed as it relates to that plan.

Detroit has gone from multiple extremes, perhaps considering multiple spots on defense or even a quarterback in the minds of some. But as time ticks down, things could be ready to come back full-circle for the team to a player and a position that has dominated since the start.

Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux started as a favorite to be selected by the Lions, but as time passed, those odds changed and others moved up the board. Now that the process is concluding, Thibodeaux is once again surfacing as the favorite of the team, and the odds are showing a dramatic shift back to him being the team’s top pick.

Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network tweeted his observation of some wildly shifting odds for the team and a potential new favorite to be picked in Thibodeaux.

A significant shift in the #NFLDraft betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours: Kayvon Thibodeaux is now the favorite at DK, FanDuel, and Caesars + trending toward being the favorite at PointsBet. Malik Willis' odds have dipped to between 8/1 to 10/1.#OnePride — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 19, 2022

Overall, it’s not a surprise to see Thibodeaux surging late in the process. Teams could be coming back around to his overall talent on the field, and as a result, he could be a player that goes higher than folks may have first expected.

At this point, it looks as if he is going to be favored to go to the Lions heading into the final week before the draft.

Dan Campbell Recently Praised Thibodeaux’s Attributes

If the Lions want to hide that they like Thibodeaux, they have done a bad job over the last few weeks. Not only did they send a massive delegation to the Oregon pro day to watch him perform ahead of the draft and invite him to town for a pre-draft visit, but their coaching staff seems enamored by the talent he brings to the table. Speaking to reporters, Dan Campbell gushed about Thibodeaux overall and his talent, and raved about it openly as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press showed.

Dan Campbell today on Kayvon Thibodeaux: "I think as much exposure as you can get, the better off you are. And man, listen, he’s an explosive athlete and he’s a playmaker. He’s got a good, quick first step. I mean, he’s – he’s something else. He’s pretty special on tape" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 7, 2022

Listening to Campbell speak, it sure seems as if the Lions are considering Thibodeaux strongly. Things like this could be reflected in the changing odds.

Thibodeaux’s Stats & Highlights

Thibodeaux is an interesting prospect considering his penchant for getting to the quarterback and making big plays up front. Coming into this season, Thibodeaux had collected 90 career tackles, 14 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss thus far in his college career. In 2021, he followed that up with a decent year given 49 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his top work on the field:





It’s obvious that Thibodeaux has the physical tools to be great, and as a result, many believe he could be in play for the Lions and should be the pick for the team when everything gets settled. With this fresh look at the odds, it seems the experts are now expecting that to be the case when all is said and done.

