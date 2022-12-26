Upsetting Draft Pick Slip Brings Exciting New Name Into Mix for Lions

It wasn’t a great Christmas weekend for the Detroit Lions, who failed to handle business themselves on the field and also watched as one of their prized draft picks took a hit.

The major battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos did not go Detroit’s way, with the Rams winning 51-14 on the afternoon. The win means the Detroit draft pick by way of Los Angeles slipped even further in the pick standings.

Once a potential top-three selection, the pick now sits in the seven slot with two weeks left to go. The blowout win by the Rams assures that the pick will not be the top selection overall, and is unlikely to be a top-three pick anymore.

The Lions will need the Rams to finish with two more losses and hope some chaos breaks out around them in the top-five in order for the pick to keep moving up. Given some of the matchups in the final two weeks of the season, though, it is very possible that will be the case.

Lions Updated Rooting Interest for Rams Pick

It’s coming down to crunch time on the rooting game, and the Lions will still not only be pulling for the Rams to keep losing, but for teams around them to go down as well.

The Rams will finish with the Chargers and Seahawks. Both of those games are not very easy on paper, which could make for a tough finish in Los Angeles and a pick that can climb for the Lions when all is said and done.

Perhaps additionally as important for Lions fans? Pulling for Chicago to win another game as well as Arizona, Indianapolis and Atlanta to find a few wins on the schedule. The Cardinals finish at Atlanta and San Fransisco, the Colts finish at the Giants and home against Houston and Atlanta ends with a pair of home games, vs. the Cardinals and Tampa Bay.

With things getting down to the nitty gritty, it seems as if the Lions will be pushing toward a top 10 pick at the very least, potentially even a top-five selection should things fall right. That will leave them in good position to sift out their needs and add an instant impact player to help in 2023.

Folks will want to watch not only the Rams, but some of these other teams near them as well. After a tough weekend, the Lions will be hoping for a big rebound from the Rams in terms of losing and others in terms of winning around them.

Kelee Ringo Called Possible Lions Pick

Now that the draft pick position has shifted more than a bit, so too could Detroit’s goals with their early selection, which is what a new mock draft shows.

While many have comfortably penciled in either Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia’s Jalen Carter along the defensive front, both of them could be gone within the top-five.

If Detroit wants to go defense, others such as Myles Murphy of Clemson, Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech and Bryan Bresee of Clemson could also make sense further down the board. Kelee Ringo, a cornerback from Georgia, could also be on the menu given needs at that spot.

Ringo recently was given to the Lions with the seventh selection in a new mock draft from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, and as he admitted, his length and ability to play top competition could make him a coveted player.

“The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country,” Wilson wrote in the piece.

Obviously, if the Lions slip a bit, that could bring a top flight cornerback into the mix if the defensive line picks do not pan out in Detroit’s favor. Indeed, Wilson has the Lions adding Florida State edge Jared Verse with the 18th pick in the same draft.

There’s a long way to go before any of this is written into stone, but Ringo is a new name that could be entering the mix at the perfect time in Detroit, especially given the Lions’ struggles this year on the back end.